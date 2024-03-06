Janelle & Kody Brown Call Truce On Bitter Feud To Confirm & Grieve Son Garrison's Death

Ex-spouses Janelle and Kody Brown are mourning the loss of their 25-year-old son, Garrison Brown. According to TMZ, Flagstaff PD law enforcement officers confirmed Garrison's death on March 5 after receiving a call about a dead body. They've listed his death as self-inflicted and aren't considering foul play, although the investigation is still in its early stages. Garrison's brother, Gabriel Brown, who previously starred with Garrison, their parents, and their extended family on TLC"s "Sister Wives," discovered the grisly scene at his brother's Arizona-based home. At this time, it hasn't been revealed whether or not anyone else was present at the scene of Garrison's death.

Janelle and Kody dissolved their 30-year spiritual marriage in 2023, but they've since banded together to grieve their late son. Taking to social media, the parents and former partners posted nearly identical posts honoring Garrison. "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," wrote Janelle on Instagram. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." Like Janelle, Kody paired his Instagram post with two photos of Garrison — one in his military gear and one of him wearing a backpack.

Garrison's death comes amid a tense feud between Janelle and Kody.