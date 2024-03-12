What Gordon Ramsay And Bobby Flay's Relationship Is Like In Real Life
In the world of competitive cooking on national television, there is bound to be some friction between chefs — and it seems Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay have a love/hate relationship. While they never had dueling shows on the same network, with Flay being a Food Network star and Ramsay on Fox, it seems many wanted them to go head-to-head with each other. Ramsay scoffed at the idea and told Mens Journal in a 2013 interview, "I can still look at a box of raw ingredients and put together the best f**king dish you'll ever eat. That's why I laugh when they say, 'Let's see if he's a real chef. Let's get him up against Bobby Flay on 'Iron Chef.' I'm like, 'F**king do me a favor ... come on. I've forgotten more than he's known!'"
Ramsay's comment spurred Flay to tweet, "@gordonramsay01...disappointed but noted. Let's settle this like men, in the kitchen! No words, just knives. Show up or shut up." Not one to keep quiet, the "MasterChef" star replied, "RT 1hr cook off you've got a 45min Head start !!!!! DONE !" Flay seemed to take their feud in jest and tried to make his feelings known about cooking with Ramsay, but Ramsay wasn't having any of it and snubbed his frenemy once again.
Gordon Ramsay reportedly refused to do a cook-off with Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay attempted to take his online feud with Gordon Ramsay and turn it into a healthy competition for a good cause, but he was foiled by the cantankerous chef. While he shared with Eater Las Vegas that their rift was "mostly in good fun," he added, "I thought it was a little bit of a cheap shot." Flay revealed that he suggested to Ramsay that they set up two cooking stations outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and compete to make money for their charity of choice. "I think the 'Iron Chef' people reached out to Gordon and he wasn't interested. It's all right. He's got his own thing going on," Flay stated.
However, in 2018, Ramsay shared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that it was Flay who was holding up the competition. Of course, he couldn't help but throw a little shade first and ranked Flay last amongst fellow chefs Wolfgang Puck and Jamie Oliver. His reason was, "For the last five years, we've been trying to do this cook-off together in Vegas for charity. And he won't sign the f**king contract. Now Bobby, sign the contract, you limp d**k!" According to Flay, he's still waiting for the green light from Ramsay's team and is so amped up that he's even willing to do the cook-off for no pay.
Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay continue to point fingers at each other
When talking to Celebrity Page about upcoming seasons of "Hell's Kitchen," Gordon Ramsay teased fans that they would finally see Bobby Flay on his show. "Let's just hope this time, he shows up," Ramsay told the crowd. On the other hand, Flay stated that he's ready to battle it out with Ramsay in the kitchen any time. "Hey, open the vault. And Gordon likes money, so you know, bring the suitcase," he told Celebrity Page. When asked if it would be a pay-per-view event, the chef laughed, "I'll do it for free, but you gotta pay Gordon," despite Flay reportedly demanding a lot of money to stay at Food Network.
Despite their years-long feud that we think may have been made up, it appears Ramsay and Flay are friendly with each other. According to the "Kitchen Nightmares" star, they hung out in 2023 ahead of the Super Bowl when they bumped into each other at an Arizona pizza place. "This guy came up and put his hands on my shoulder. I turned around and it was Bobby Flay, Uncle Bobby," Ramsay revealed to Tasting Table. He shared that they split a pizza and just chatted. As for their back-and-forth, Ramsay added, "Listen, I love competition, and that's what makes this culinary world spin at a thousand miles an hour. I'm always checking out the competition."