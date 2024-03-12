What Gordon Ramsay And Bobby Flay's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

In the world of competitive cooking on national television, there is bound to be some friction between chefs — and it seems Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay have a love/hate relationship. While they never had dueling shows on the same network, with Flay being a Food Network star and Ramsay on Fox, it seems many wanted them to go head-to-head with each other. Ramsay scoffed at the idea and told Mens Journal in a 2013 interview, "I can still look at a box of raw ingredients and put together the best f**king dish you'll ever eat. That's why I laugh when they say, 'Let's see if he's a real chef. Let's get him up against Bobby Flay on 'Iron Chef.' I'm like, 'F**king do me a favor ... come on. I've forgotten more than he's known!'"

Ramsay's comment spurred Flay to tweet, "@gordonramsay01...disappointed but noted. Let's settle this like men, in the kitchen! No words, just knives. Show up or shut up." Not one to keep quiet, the "MasterChef" star replied, "RT 1hr cook off you've got a 45min Head start !!!!! DONE !" Flay seemed to take their feud in jest and tried to make his feelings known about cooking with Ramsay, but Ramsay wasn't having any of it and snubbed his frenemy once again.