Scottie & Larsa Pippen Sued For $250 Million And It's Pretty Bad
Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen have been hit with a multi-million-dollar lawsuit for a shocking reason.
Back in the '90s, the former Chicago Bulls player and the "Real Housewives of Miami" star made waves as the new sports It couple when they tied the knot. During their time of martial bliss, the Pippens welcomed four children and seemed like the perfect family. However, in 2016, cracks in their relationship slowly began to surface when Scottie filed for divorce.
"This is a very difficult time for Mr. Pippen. He is hopeful that the divorce will be swift and amicable," the NBA legend's lawyer told People in a statement. Despite calling for a fast and quick divorce, the two reconciled in February 2017 but later called it quits again in 2018, with Larsa citing irreconcilable differences, per court documents obtained by TMZ at the time. "It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives," the reality TV star said in a statement.
Since finalizing their divorce in 2021, the two public figures have moved on to different partners, with Larsa having an on-and-off relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan. However, it seems like the two may be gearing up for an unexpected reunion due to Scottie's ex-lover suing the pair for $250 million.
Scottie Pippen's ex-lover is suing for harassment and stalking
On March 2, it was revealed that Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen were being sued for $250 million. In documents obtained by Page Six, the former Chicago Bulls player and the Bravolebrity were accused of harassment and stalking by Chyvette Valentine, a woman who claimed to have dated the basketball figure between 1987 and 1993. The suit also accused Scottie and his brother, Carl T. Pippen, of sexually assaulting her.
Following the end of their relationship, which had resulted in the birth of their late son Devonte Pippen, Chyvette claimed that the former NBA champion stalked and terrorized her. She added that he used his status and connections with city officials and law enforcement to block her attempted police reports and label her as mentally ill. Lastly, she claimed that the harassment resulted in lost opportunities, including housing, and extreme mental and emotional problems.
Chyvette's recent lawsuit comes nearly five years after she attempted to sue Scottie in a small claims court for $9,999. In the filing, which was secured by The Blast in July 2019, she accused the NBA star of not following through with his promise to reimburse her for expenses she accrued while traveling to see him during his away games. As of this writing, neither Larsa nor Scottie have replied to Chyvette's new multi-million dollar lawsuit.
Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen are no strangers to the courts
When it comes to handling business within the courts, Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen are well-versed. In August 2023, the pair and their high-profile divorce made headlines when the "Real Housewives of Miami" star was awarded a large portion of the NBA legend's 401k Savings Plan Trust from the Chicago Bulls.
According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, Larsa, who was given the title of an alternate payee, was awarded 50% of the accrued account's balance closest to the time of their separation, which was listed as November 3, 2016. In an additional report from The Blast, Larsa was also granted the aforementioned balance in a cash lump sum. "To the extent, there are no assets in his account sufficient to satisfy the assignment benefit on the date a separate account is established for [Larsa], the order should be interpreted as an award of 100% of [Scottie's] vested account balance," the legal document revealed.
Larsa's legal win came over a year after she shined a light on her lengthy divorce from Scottie during an episode of "The Real Housewives of Miami" that aired in February 2022. "I was traumatized. If he doesn't get his way, he punishes me. He's like The Punisher," she explained after admitting to trying to force him to sell their Miami home," per Page Six.