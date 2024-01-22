A Deep Dive Into Scottie Pippen's Love Life Since His Divorce From Larsa
Larsa Pippen's personal life has been front-page news since she split from Scottie Pippen, but her ex-husband hasn't exactly put his own love life on hold, either. The major difference is, where Larsa has been linked to a number of high-profile personalities, Scottie's baes have tended to be more under-the-radar.
The first time Scottie was spotted with another woman post-split was in 2019, while he and Larsa were still in the midst of their divorce. As seen in paparazzi snaps published by Hollywood Life, he and the unnamed woman took a walk in Los Angeles. She held onto his arm as they walked, while he appeared to be holding two bottles of wine, and from the looks of things, they were pretty comfortable in one another's company. However, Scottie never revealed who she was.
That seems to be Scottie's MO as a single man. Unlike Larsa, who has been incredibly open about her love life after the divorce, Scottie tends to be a lot quieter about his. Case in point: in the time since the former couple's divorce was finalized, he has been pictured out with two more unnamed ladies. While Scottie might not have spoken about them, they've certainly captured public attention — and one of them even made headlines for some particularly risqué behavior.
Scottie Pippen was spotted running errands with an unknown woman
Though Scottie Pippen hasn't publicly acknowledged being in a relationship since his split from Larsa Pippen, in September 2022, he was spotted at the Calabasas Erewhon store with an unidentified woman. The pictures, published by The Daily Mail, were snapped just days after news of Larsa's possible relationship with Marcus Jordan began doing the rounds.
Five months later, not long after Larsa and Jordan had officially acknowledged their relationship for the first time, The Daily Mail shared another video of Scottie hanging out with the same woman. Once again, the two were spotted hanging out in Calabasas — and this time, they appeared a little more affectionate. In fact, in one picture shared by the outlet, Scottie could be seen with his hands on her shoulders, and seemed to smile directly at the camera.
Though The Daily Mail attempted to find out who the woman was, her identity was never revealed. That may have been of her own choosing. After all, even if Scottie had smiled for the cameras, in the accompanying video of their second public outing, she appeared to be shielding her face from the photographers with her phone. Either way, the fact that she remained a mystery may have been for the best, as it appears she and Scottie parted ways not long after. In July 2023, he was seen hanging out with a different woman.
Scottie Pippen put on a raucous display with another woman
A few months after his last outing with Jane Doe 1, Scottie Pippen was spotted leaving Soho House with another woman. No word on how the date itself went ... but things went a little haywire when they left the club. As seen in pictures published by TMZ, Scottie's date flashed the paparazzi on the scene. This was no wardrobe malfunction, mind — as seen in the full video, uploaded to YouTube by FireSquad11, the car paused while Jane Doe 2, somewhat awkwardly seated behind Scottie (likely to be in the photographers' line of sight), opened her window to show her bra. The car also paused for a few minutes, as Pippen's date shimmied for the cameras. A few moments later, after leaving the parking lot, Pippen opened his own window to show the paps the peace sign.
Like his previous mystery dates, it's unclear who the woman with Scottie at Soho House was. However, the timing of the flashing could lead one to believe it had something to do with ex-wife. As TMZ noted, Marcus Jordan had posted a pretty raunchy video of himself blowing hookah smoke across Larsa Pippen's chest to his Instagram stories not long before.
Whether Scottie's dating antics have anything to do with Larsa's own, we may never know. Much like his post-divorce love interests themselves, the retired NBA star's dating life remains a mystery — but he's clearly putting himself out there.