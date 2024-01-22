A Deep Dive Into Scottie Pippen's Love Life Since His Divorce From Larsa

Larsa Pippen's personal life has been front-page news since she split from Scottie Pippen, but her ex-husband hasn't exactly put his own love life on hold, either. The major difference is, where Larsa has been linked to a number of high-profile personalities, Scottie's baes have tended to be more under-the-radar.

The first time Scottie was spotted with another woman post-split was in 2019, while he and Larsa were still in the midst of their divorce. As seen in paparazzi snaps published by Hollywood Life, he and the unnamed woman took a walk in Los Angeles. She held onto his arm as they walked, while he appeared to be holding two bottles of wine, and from the looks of things, they were pretty comfortable in one another's company. However, Scottie never revealed who she was.

That seems to be Scottie's MO as a single man. Unlike Larsa, who has been incredibly open about her love life after the divorce, Scottie tends to be a lot quieter about his. Case in point: in the time since the former couple's divorce was finalized, he has been pictured out with two more unnamed ladies. While Scottie might not have spoken about them, they've certainly captured public attention — and one of them even made headlines for some particularly risqué behavior.