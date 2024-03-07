Lawyer Tells Us Alec Baldwin's Defense Faces Serious Concerns After Rust Armorer Verdict

A lawyer is breaking down why the latest "Rust" armorer verdict should bring serious concerns to Alec Baldwin and his legal team. In October 2021, tragedy struck the "Rust" film set after crew member Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and killed by a bullet from Baldwin's firearm, thought to have fake bullets, per ABC News. Many legal filings followed the incident, including Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's armorer, and Baldwin facing the serious charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Over two years later, Gutierrez Reed was the first to stand trial among those involved in the "Rust" shooting. She was also charged with tampering with evidence for "transferring narcotics" to another individual on set after the incident occurred, per ABC News. Gutierrez Reed had pleaded not guilty to both charges as the trial began in 2024.

On March 6, 2024, a verdict was reached in Gutierrez Reed's trial as the jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter, and she was acquitted of the tampering with evidence charge, per Variety. She faces up to 18 months in prison; her sentence should be revealed in the coming weeks. Juror Alberto Sanchez revealed to reporters, "Someone died. You gotta take responsibility. Especially when you're handling weapons and you're in charge of those. That's your job." With Gutierrez Reed facing a guilty verdict, trial attorney Tray Gober, managing partner of the Texas-based law firm Lee, Gober & Reyna, is revealing why this should raise concern for Alec Baldwin's trial set for July 2024.