Who Are Jacob Rothschild's Four Kids?

When Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild passed away in late February 2024, he was survived by his four children, daughters Hannah, Beth, and Emily Rothschild, and son, Nathaniel Rothschild. Some of those names may ring a bell, and not just because of the famous last name. Hannah and Nathaniel, in particular, are fairly high-profile in their own right. However, it would be remiss not to point out that you may also know at least one of these Rothschild siblings due to publicly played-out family tensions.

In the wake of Lord Rothschild's passing, his children issued a press statement. While it spoke to his professional and charitable pursuits, it also ended by mentioning his relationships with his loved ones, describing him as a "much-loved friend, father, and grandfather" (via Time). The other official statement released came from the charity Jacob chaired, the Rothschild Foundation, which revealed that Hannah would be his successor as both chair and patron of the foundation.

That wouldn't necessarily hint at any tensions with his other children. After all, Hannah has had a long career in the arts, and one of the core components of the Rothschild Foundation is funding the arts. However, it is a little eyebrow-raising that while there is also a record of Beth and Emily being involved in the foundation, Nathaniel's name is notably missing. Perhaps that's because, at one point, Nathaniel pulled a stunt at another Rothschild wedding (we're talking Nicky Hilton and Kyle Richards vibes). Here's what we know about the four Rothschild siblings.