Famous Children Who Were Millionaires When They Were Born

Celebrities deal with a lot of public intrigue — showing up in the tabloids is often the cost of doing business. This is true of celebrities at the top of their field and those closer to the bottom. Today, fame means you live your life in front of cameras while the world pays attention. That level of scrutiny and observation often falls on a celebrity's children. While most shield their kids from the public eye, this isn't always possible.

Some children of celebrities are more than the subject of public interest, as many are wealthy all on their own. Whether this is due to their ambitions via something like a clothing or cosmetic line, it can also be due to the presence of a financial trust, a bequeathment, or the simple fact that kids who grow up with millions of dollars to their family name remain wealthy into adulthood whether they follow the same path as their parents or not.

Of course, just because someone's parents are wealthy doesn't mean the kids are as well. Some celebrities prefer their kids to make their own way in the world. Jackie Chan famously said he wouldn't give his son his money, saying, "If he is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting mine" (via Unilad). On the other hand, the children mentioned here have more options where their parents' fortunes are concerned.