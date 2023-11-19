Famous Children Who Were Millionaires When They Were Born
Celebrities deal with a lot of public intrigue — showing up in the tabloids is often the cost of doing business. This is true of celebrities at the top of their field and those closer to the bottom. Today, fame means you live your life in front of cameras while the world pays attention. That level of scrutiny and observation often falls on a celebrity's children. While most shield their kids from the public eye, this isn't always possible.
Some children of celebrities are more than the subject of public interest, as many are wealthy all on their own. Whether this is due to their ambitions via something like a clothing or cosmetic line, it can also be due to the presence of a financial trust, a bequeathment, or the simple fact that kids who grow up with millions of dollars to their family name remain wealthy into adulthood whether they follow the same path as their parents or not.
Of course, just because someone's parents are wealthy doesn't mean the kids are as well. Some celebrities prefer their kids to make their own way in the world. Jackie Chan famously said he wouldn't give his son his money, saying, "If he is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting mine" (via Unilad). On the other hand, the children mentioned here have more options where their parents' fortunes are concerned.
Skyler and Kaius Berman
Famed fashion designer to the stars, Rachel Zoe has two sons, Skyler Morrison and Kaius Jagger Berman, born in 2011 and 2013, respectively. She and her husband, Rodger Berman, appreciate the classics, having named their boys as an homage to classic rock stars. Skyler made headlines when he was 9 and a half years old after falling from a ski lift. Fortunately, he landed on a safety mat and wasn't seriously injured, but he fell 30 feet after his father dropped him to prevent suffocation from his ski equipment.
With any luck, that event will be the worst the young boy has to endure as he grows up enjoying skiing trips and travel around the world. The boys were born when Zoe and Rodger's careers had been fully established for years, and they each rake in quite a lot of cash. Roger is a businessman who built up his $5 million net worth through investment banking and other ventures that keep him busy online and in the real world.
Zoe's net worth is considerably higher, thanks to her Bravo reality series "The Rachel Zoe Project" and other high-profile ventures she's undertaken throughout her career. She keeps busy with her "Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe" podcast and continues designing for various celebrities. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Zoe's finances at $30 million, so the kids live lavish lives, growing up in Los Angeles.
Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor
Children of the British royal family come into wealth right off the bat, but Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor are in a different situation. When Archie was born, Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, belonged to the royal family, but that changed in 2020. Due to the pressure and attention brought their way, the couple decided to remove themselves from the official duties of the royal family and became financially independent.
Because of this, Archie and Lilibet find themselves in an unusual situation, as they remain members of the Windsor family while their parents operate outside of it. Regardless, nobody involved in what was dubbed "Megxit" is hurting financially, including the children. Independent of the Windsors, Meghan and Harry's combined net worth sits at $60 million, and they make plenty of money through various production deals and other interests.
The children remain a part of the royal family, which recognizes them as Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana. When their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died, the children likely inherited some money or valuable jewels, though the value is uncertain. Despite all of that, because they remain members of the royal family, Archie and Lilibet's net worth is estimated as high as $10 billion in some sources, though it's unclear how liquid that valuation is.
Max Bratman and Summer Rutler
Christina Aguilera's son, Max, was born in 2008 and became a big brother to Summer in 2014. When Max came along, Aguilera decided to take a decade off from touring so she could spend as much time with him as possible. She continued to work throughout this time but stayed close to home to focus on Max and Summer when she came along. Aguilera told People, "My kids are the center focal piece, and everything else shifts around them."
Aguilera and Max's father, Jordan Bratman, ultimately divorced but continued to co-parent. Summer's father, Matt Rutler, remains in the picture, and money isn't an issue for any of them. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Aguilera's fortune at $160 million, Bratman's is $15 million, and Rutler's is approximately $15 million. In addition to their parent's immense wealth, Max and Summer share their mother's musical prowess. When she was four, Summer's laughter opened her mother's record in her return to the recording booth.
According to his mother, Max has a beautiful singing voice. Summer often joined her mother on stage during live performances, and after Aguilera returned to touring, she also took the kids with her. That said, Aguilera protects her children from public scrutiny, and they don't have an online social media presence. Occasionally, Aguilera shares news and updates of her kids on her social media, but they're largely kept from the public eye as they mature.
Monroe and Moroccan Cannon
In 2011, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan into the world. The couple ultimately divorced, but both parents remain a part of the twins' lives, and they co-parent them to be, as Cannon put it, humble. Cannon told People, I want my kids to understand that every child isn't as fortunate as they are." Carey echoed the same sentiment when speaking to People in another interview a few years later, saying, "It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them."
That has to be challenging, given the fortune Carey and Cannon built up over the years. Celebrity Net Worth values Carey's estate at $340 million, while Cannon's is $50 million. While money is no object for the kids, Carey and Cannon grew up without it and want to instill an understanding of the value of things. Perhaps to enforce this, Carey includes the twins in various projects, including a modeling job for The Children's Place.
Both children feature prominently on their parents' social media, so they are relatively well-known to the public. When Carey and Cannon divorced, they agreed in a settlement that Cannon put $5,000 each month into a trust for the children. While that's not a remarkably large amount of money, it's hardly the only support the children receive, and assuming he puts in the minimum amount required, the twins will receive around $840,000 when the trust matures.
Harper Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham have four children, though only Harper is a minor, born in 2011. Like her older siblings, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, Harper joined a wealthy family the day she was born. David is one of the greatest and most famous midfielders of his generation. Victoria once went by Posh Spice as one of the members of the Spice Girls, an equally successful and incredibly famous group popular throughout the 1990s.
Harper's parents often share pictures of her hanging out with her dad, playing soccer, training for Judo, or horseback riding. She doesn't share her mother's interest in music, so it's anyone's guess what she'll do when she's older. Along the way, Harper has nothing to worry about where money is concerned because her parents' combined net worth is $450 million. Her parents buy designer clothing, which they auctioned off for charity after Harper grew out of her toddler wardrobe.
The Beckhams recognize the celebrity of their children, and like their three sons, they registered Harper's name as an intellectual property in Britain and Europe. They did this when she was five, and doing so potentially protects Harper's image as she matures. She can ultimately develop her own brand if she follows in her mother's fashion-designing footsteps, or just leave it be.
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is the daughter of tennis legend Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. She was born in September 2017, and Alexis had her own Instagram account within weeks. Alexis' parents aren't shy about parading her in front of the public. Williams spends most of her time with her daughter after retiring from her professional tennis career, and in 2023, the family expanded to welcome Alexis' little sister, Adira River.
The Williams sisters' prowess on the tennis court is legendary, so fan speculation that the girls might play arose. Williams posted a video on Instagram of her daughter training at the age of three, so it's fair to say tennis runs in the family. While the girls are young and aren't dominating social media like other wealthy celebrity children, they don't have to. Throughout Williams' and Ohanian's careers, the couple amassed a sizeable net worth.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams' net worth is $300 million, while Ohanian's is $150 million. While it's unclear how much money is set aside for the girls, Ohanian created a trust when Alexis was two years old and likely brought Adira into it. In a podcast interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, he explained how he invests some of the trust money, making Olympia the youngest sports investor in the world after Ohanian became a co-owner of the Angel City Football Club.
Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt
When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together, they built up a sizeable family. Beginning in 2002, Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox Chivan, and a few years later, she adopted Zahara Marley. Pitt adopted the children as well, and they had a daughter, Shiloh Nouvel, who was followed soon after by Pax Thien, whom the couple adopted from Vietnam. Finally, Jolie and Pitt welcomed their twins, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, in 2008.
The Jolie-Pitt minor children and their adult siblings grew up in lavish surroundings, thanks mainly to their parents' sizeable fortunes. Pitt's net worth is estimated at $400 million, while Jolie's is $120 million. The couple's highly publicized and bitter divorce centered around custody of the children with several issues related to their co-owned business and properties around the world. Jolie claimed Pitt paid no child support, while he claimed the opposite, but they finally resolved their dispute in 2023.
Outside parental support, which is incredibly substantial given Jolie and Pitt's means, their three biological children have trust funds. When Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007, Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh received trust funds with $100,000. Additionally, Vivienne earned $3,000 for her role in "Maleficent" opposite her mother, so while the kids stand to inherit a fortune, they'll make their way in the world.
Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise is the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, born in 2006. She was six when her parents divorced, and the highly publicized situation complicated Suri's upbringing. Despite this, her mother worked hard to raise Suri as normally as possible, though she didn't have much contact with her father as she grew up, as they were estranged. When her folks split, their divorce and child support agreement required Tom to pay $400,000 per year for Suri's upbringing.
Additionally, he remained financially responsible for medical or college expenses and paid around $4.8 million throughout Suri's childhood. Child support isn't money that goes directly to the child, but given Tom's financial support throughout her upbringing, it's clear Suri had everything she required. On top of child support, Suri's parents' net worths are substantial, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating Holmes' to be $25 million, while Tom's is $600 million.
Suri's net worth is estimated to be around $500,000, which is more than most people have in their bank accounts. According to Fandom Wire, Suri's income is derived from her online work as a social media influencer, earning a monthly income of $16,000. Suri grew up in a relatively lavish lifestyle, which she'll likely continue enjoying well into adulthood as she attends college and builds a career for herself.
Stormi and Aire Webster
In 2018, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, into the world. Both parents' lives are highly public, so news of Stormi's birth dominated the internet for some time, as the new parents kept the pregnancy private for as long as possible. Since her birth, Stormi has lived a life of luxury, often enjoying lavish birthday parties, and she made her red carpet-debut when she was only two years old.
When she was five, Stormi became a big sister to the couple's second child, Aire, who was initially named Wolf. Like his sister, Aire wants for nothing as he matures in the public eye. Stormi often accompanies her mom on jobs, filming an ad or being on the set of "The Kardashians," so she already has some acting credits to her name. Regarding net worth, both children are set for life, thanks to the massive fortunes built by their parents.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jenner's mountain of cash is some $700 million, while Scott's is $80 million. The Jenner family fortune is collectively massive, so no matter what happens, Stormi and Aire won't grow up without the means to do pretty much whatever they desire. Their parents' talents in business and music may rub off on the children, so there's no telling what Stormi and Aire will become as they mature.
Jessie, D'Lila, and Love Sean Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter welcomed their twin girls, Jessie and D'Lila, into the world in 2006, and while the relationship didn't last, Diddy and Porter remained active co-parents to their girls until Porter's tragic death in 2018. Diddy had four other children who are now all adults, but Jessie and D'Lila have yet to mature into adulthood. As of 2022, they attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California, where they are both on the cheerleading squad.
In addition to cheerleading, the girls are aspiring models and followed their mother's example into the industry. In May 2023, Jessie and D'Lila graced the cover of V Magazine. In the interview, they discussed their passion for becoming models like their mother. While they weren't keen on getting into the recording industry, it's not something they oppose, having learned their work ethic from their father's example.
The twins walk runways and model various products via their sizeable Instagram following. Outside of their modeling and influence income, the twins stand to inherit a massive fortune. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Diddy's fortune is $900 million. Granted, the twins are only two among seven total children, so they'll likely share the family fortune with them and Diddy's youngest child, Love Sean Combs, born in 2022.
North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West
For quite some time, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the celebrity power couple, and fans focused a lot of attention on the family as they started having children. During their 10-year relationship, Kim and Kanye had four children, and each one grew up in the spotlight, thanks to their mother's social media dominance and business empire. The couple's first child, North West, was born in 2013, and Saint West followed in 2015.
North and Saint welcomed Chicago West in 2018, followed by the couple's youngest, Psalm West, in 2019. Each of the children has an online presence via their parents' platforms, and they are often photographed at red-carpet events, galas, and other affairs attended by their mother or father. The couple divorced in 2022, and while neither had to pay spousal support, Kanye pays $200,000 per child monthly, amounting to $9.6 million yearly.
On top of child support, the kids have a combined trust established for them with $40 million, and their parents' net worth is immense. Kardashian's net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion, while West's is $500 million. On top of belonging to one of the wealthiest celebrity families in the United States, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm have easy access to fame through social media influence along the road expertly paved by their mother, who inarguably dominates the industry.
Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter
Beyoncé and Jay-Z comprise one of the biggest power couples in American music, and they've had three children who've grown up in the lap of luxury. The couple's first child, Blue Ivy Carter, came along in 2012, and it took only two days for Time to call her "the most famous baby in the world" after Jay-Z used his newborn daughter's vocals in "Glory," making Blue Ivy the youngest person in history to hit a Billboard chart.
Blue followed in her parents' footsteps, having earned a Grammy, though she started at a much younger age. This is only one of the many advantages Blue Ivy and her twin siblings, Rumi and Sir Carter, have growing up in the Beyoncé and Jay-Z household. The twins made their recording debut a bit later than their big sister, having started at four, and that's just the beginning of what promises to be impressive careers for the three kids.
While all three children have easy access to the recording industry through their parents, they also come from a great deal of wealth. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Beyoncé's fortune to be around $500 million, while Jay-Z's is $2 billion. According to Electric Ride On Cars, collectively, the three children have a $500 million trust fund, so whatever happens down the line, they have a bit more cash to play with than the average American family.
Valentina Paloma Pinault
Salma Hayek and Franςois-Henri Pinault welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to the world in 2007, and she's lived a lavish life ever since. Hayek stepped away from acting to raise her daughter, and Valentina grew up out of the public eye. This changed as she aged, and at 14, Valentina landed the cover of Vogue Mexico's May 2022 issue alongside her mother, who set an example she hopes to follow as she pursues her career.
In her interview for the article, Valentina explained, "I want different things. ... I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head. Also, I think it must be more complicated to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen; that could help directing."
Valentina will make her own money, but she also has plenty of family cash to fall back on, thanks to her mother's career and father's immense fortune. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Hayek's and Pinault's combined wealth sits at a whopping $7.1 billion, and Valentina stands to inherit much of that wealth. Additionally, Franςois-Henri puts $50,000 each month into a trust for his daughter, which amounts to $10.8 million for the duration of her childhood.