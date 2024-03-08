Body Language Expert Tells Us Jill Biden's Motive Behind Emhoff Snub At SOTU 2024

President Joe Biden's humiliating arrival for his 2024 State of the Union address provided Trump supporters with some cannon fodder to use against him before he even began speaking. But his tardiness wasn't the only pre-speech moment that had social media users buzzing. Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, also noted that First Lady Jill Biden behaved far differently toward Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, than she did during Joe's 2023 SOTU.

While Jill and Emhoff's relationship is said to be warm and friendly, it still stunned a lot of Americans when the first lady greeted the second gentleman with a kiss on the lips ahead of her husband's 2023 SOTU address. The smooch even had "Celebrity Wife Swap" star Antonio Sabàto Jr., who counts himself among Donald Trump's celebrity supporters, asking his X followers to share their thoughts about it. But this year, it didn't escape some viewers' notice that Emhoff didn't receive an affectionate greeting from Jill. An X user observed, "Jill Biden didn't even LOOK at Doug Emhoff this time around!" Even one of Joe's biggest critics in Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, was acknowledged by him before he took the podium. (Her MAGA outfit left him visibly stunned.) But as communications executive Amy Prenner, CEO The Prenner Group, exclusively told Nicki Swift, it's likely there was no ill intent behind Jill's seeming snub.