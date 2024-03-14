What Happened To Raven-Symoné?

Raven-Symoné has been working since she landed a role on "The Cosby Show" at the age of four years old. From 1989 to 1992, Symoné played Olivia Kendall, the step-daughter of Denise Huxtable and her husband, Martin Kendall. The spunky character launched her career as a child star, which eventually included Symoné's music career and other TV stints, including a two-year run on "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." When the '00s came around, Disney gave Symoné her own show called "That's So Raven," where she played a psychic high school student. Paired with her successful "The Cheetah Girls" franchise, Symoné became one of the biggest teen idols of the 2000s.

After leaving the Disney Channel, Symoné eventually found her way on "The View." According to E! News, Symoné joined "The View" as an official panelist in June of 2015, after spending the previous year appearing as a guest host. During her time there, Symoné became known for her outspoken opinions about race, politics, and identity, which sometimes got her into trouble online. For example, Symoné drew the ire of social media after revealing she used a person's name to determine if she'd hire them, per CNN. Symoné left "The View" just over a year later, and revealed that she felt "catfished" by the show's producers about what the role's talking points would entail.

However, Symoné has done plenty in the years since.