What Happened To Raven-Symoné?
Raven-Symoné has been working since she landed a role on "The Cosby Show" at the age of four years old. From 1989 to 1992, Symoné played Olivia Kendall, the step-daughter of Denise Huxtable and her husband, Martin Kendall. The spunky character launched her career as a child star, which eventually included Symoné's music career and other TV stints, including a two-year run on "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." When the '00s came around, Disney gave Symoné her own show called "That's So Raven," where she played a psychic high school student. Paired with her successful "The Cheetah Girls" franchise, Symoné became one of the biggest teen idols of the 2000s.
After leaving the Disney Channel, Symoné eventually found her way on "The View." According to E! News, Symoné joined "The View" as an official panelist in June of 2015, after spending the previous year appearing as a guest host. During her time there, Symoné became known for her outspoken opinions about race, politics, and identity, which sometimes got her into trouble online. For example, Symoné drew the ire of social media after revealing she used a person's name to determine if she'd hire them, per CNN. Symoné left "The View" just over a year later, and revealed that she felt "catfished" by the show's producers about what the role's talking points would entail.
However, Symoné has done plenty in the years since.
Raven-Symoné made a huge Disney comeback
Raven-Symoné returned to her Disney Channel roots in 2016 to star in "Raven's Home," a reboot of her early '00s hit, "That's So Raven." Symoné announced her new gig, which followed her character, Raven Baxter, as she raised her two kids with her best friend, Chelsea, after their respective divorces, during one of her last episodes of "The View." Although the show didn't yet have an official title or cast, Symoné was eager to share the news with the crowd. "I'm excited and sad, but mostly excited," said Symone (via Entertainment Weekly). "I have an announcement to make. No, I'm not pregnant... We're doing a "That's So Raven II" — with no real title. There's no title yet. I'm very excited."
"Raven's Home" premiered officially in July of 2017, and has since aired six seasons as of March 2024. The reception has been largely positive, even though Disney got rid of half of the new cast — including Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and Raven's daughter Nia (Navia Robinson) — ahead of Season 5, according to ET. Although change is never easy or fun, the departure of new and old faces made room for the return of Raven's TV father, portrayed by Rondell Sheridan, who emerged after Raven and her son, Booker, moved back to San Francisco to assist with his ailing health. Unfortunately, it's not yet known whether or not "Raven's Home" will secure a seventh, and possibly final, season.
Raven-Symoné has also gotten married
Raven-Symoné has also been building her personal life. In 2020, Symoné took to Instagram to announce her new marriage to Miranda Maday. "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Symoné wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Business Insider). "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a**hole!!! I's married NOW." While speaking with People, Symoné revealed why she'd shared their special relationship milestone with fans. "Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it's one of the biggest and happiest of my life," said Symoné.
Nearly four years into marriage, Raven and Miranda still appear happily and blissfully in love. They've also embarked on a joint business endeavor. During the summer of 2023, the spouses revealed to People that they were starting a podcast called "The Best Podcast Ever," which is hosted by iHeartRadio. "People we interview are f***ing loving it," said Symoné during the interview. The Disney star also revealed the importance of her and Miranda working together in a positive light. "I think it's really important to show our generation a lesbian couple that's multiracial who can work together, tells the truth and doesn't sugar coat things with real sugar," added Symoné.