What Jaden Smith's Life Was Like Growing Up With Famous Parents

This article includes references to mental health issues.

Growing up famous is a privilege bestowed on a select few, but it can often be a double-edged sword. Sure, the lifestyles of the rich and famous seem as glamorous as the glossy front covers of tabloid magazines make them out to be, but it can't be easy to be thrust into the spotlight without any real say in the matter. Just ask Jaden Smith, who grew up in the shadow of his father, legendary actor Will Smith, and his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The "Karate Kid" star got his start on television while most of his peers' concerns involved what to pack for their school lunch and who to play with at recess. While his star power grew at a very young age, it couldn't have been easy to live up to the ongoing legacy of his parents' star power. Luckily, Jada and Will have given their son Jaden free reign over his career choices and continue to stress the importance of an open-ended relationship built on communication.

Nowadays, Jaden is speaking up about how fame has affected his life, and the influence Hollywood has had on his upbringing. The public might have to take his words with a grain of salt, however, after he previously admitted to GQ that he and his sister Willow use interviews as a way to conduct scientific experiments on the general public. From starring alongside his father on the big screen to fooling the public into thinking he's the next Albert Einstein, we're taking a look at what Jaden Smith's life was like growing up with famous parents.