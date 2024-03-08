Matt Rife's Reported Reaction To Wild Satire About Him Is Just What You'd Expect

Matt Rife is no stranger to Twitter controversy, but a video posted to the platform (now known as X) has the comedian steaming mad. It's somewhat ironic, as the TikTok star has said in the past that he believes in pushing the envelope comedically. "You can say whatever you want," he told Variety in November 2023. "I don't believe there's anything you can't talk about if you do it correctly, in the right way, at the right time." Apparently, this particular video was comedy done incorrectly, at least by Rife's standards.

The video in question was posted by Nima Yamini, who has "Satire and Inspiration" written in the bio of his X profile. In the salacious clip, Yamini shares a story allegedly about how Rife became so famous. Yamini recalled a time he took a general meeting with "Hollywood executives" along with another comedian, who he revealed at the end of the video to be Matt Rife. Per Yamini's story, the executives offered them fame in exchange for sexual favors, and Rife accepted. While the video may have been intended as satire, it was shared across the platform and quickly took on a life of its own, as it went viral.

The following day, on March 7, TMZ reported that Rife was upset by the slanderous video and was "exploring legal action" against Yamini. Shortly after, Yamini took to Twitter to respond to the possible lawsuit.