The Story Behind Janelle Brown's Last Photo With Son Garrison Will Leave You In Tears
This article contains discussion of suicide.
Garrison Brown, son of "Sister Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown, died in March 2024 at the age of 25. As if the loss of her son wasn't already tragic, Janelle has since revealed a meaningful story behind one of the last photos taken of herself and Garrison together.
News of Garrison's passing was a shock, with authorities rushing to his home in Arizona on March 5 after a call reporting a death. Hours after the news of Garrison's apparent suicide broke, Janelle shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram confirming her son's passing. Posting two photos of him, she wrote, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
Many who watched "Sister Wives" were shocked, as they had grown familiar with Garrison during his appearances on the television show. The loss has been absolutely heartbreaking, and as part of her grieving, Janelle has shared one of the last photos she has of herself and Garrison, and the meaningful story behind it.
Janelle and Garrison were last photographed at Christmas
There have been a lot of sad stories coming out of Garrison Brown's death, from his final texts to the reactions of friends and family members, but one of the most heartbreaking is Janelle Brown's post of their last family photo.
Janelle posted a family photo that included all of her and Kody Brown's kids and grandkids in one big snapshot during the Christmas holiday. The "Sister Wives" star shared, "I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."
Kody and Janelle have a total of six children, plus the grandkids they had to wrangle for the photo. Although it might have been a bit hectic to coordinate this last picture of the Brown family before Garrison's death, the image has a much more sentimental feeling to it than it had before. The only person missing from the photo was Garrison's father, Kody.
Garrison and Kody's relationship had hit the rocks over the past couple of years, as the two had become estranged leading up to his death. In November 2023, Kody revealed he was hopeful to reconnect with his son, but based on Janelle's family photo, it doesn't seem like that happened. Still, the photo certainly holds a special place in Janelle's heart as she reflects on her time with Garrison.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.