The Story Behind Janelle Brown's Last Photo With Son Garrison Will Leave You In Tears

This article contains discussion of suicide.

Garrison Brown, son of "Sister Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown, died in March 2024 at the age of 25. As if the loss of her son wasn't already tragic, Janelle has since revealed a meaningful story behind one of the last photos taken of herself and Garrison together.

News of Garrison's passing was a shock, with authorities rushing to his home in Arizona on March 5 after a call reporting a death. Hours after the news of Garrison's apparent suicide broke, Janelle shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram confirming her son's passing. Posting two photos of him, she wrote, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Many who watched "Sister Wives" were shocked, as they had grown familiar with Garrison during his appearances on the television show. The loss has been absolutely heartbreaking, and as part of her grieving, Janelle has shared one of the last photos she has of herself and Garrison, and the meaningful story behind it.



