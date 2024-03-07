Garrison Brown's Final Text Is So Heartbreaking

Social media has never been shy about criticizing the Brown family, especially its patriarch, Kody Brown, whom many deem selfish. However, viewers have been particularly critical about the treatment of Garrison Brown and his siblings. During a 2019 episode of "Sister Wives," Kody informed his partners about his plan to move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, because he no longer found Vegas a suitable place to live. Fans in the YouTube comment section took issue with Kody uprooting the family's children for his personal reasons. "Haha Kody does not give a f*** bout his kid's schooling or emotions or whether they are 'flourishing' or not, or even whether his wives are happy or not, he legitimately just cares about himself. Oh my goodness gracious," wrote one YouTube commenter.

In light of Garrison's death, fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to send tributes to the departed reality star and condolences to his family. "RIP #GarrisonBrown. I'm so sorry you felt the need to leave this Earth. You were so young. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Brown Family," wrote one fan. "For Robert Garrison Brown. You were loved by all the viewers. We will never forget you and your beautiful heart. RIP #sisterwives," a second user posted. "My heart is with his family and friends. Rest easy, sweet boy. #GarrisonBrown #sisterwives," wrote a third fan.

One "Sister Wives" follower on X commented, "Absolutely devastated to hear the news about Garrison Brown. He was all the best parts of Janelle – kind, gentle, and loving. I hope and pray that he is at peace."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org