Garrison Brown's Final Text Is So Heartbreaking
This article contains discussion of suicide.
Garrison Brown's death of an apparent suicide at age 25 has shocked viewers of "Sister Wives." Although it had been awhile since Garrison had appeared on the show, which centered on his parents' polygamist relationships, most fans fondly remember watching Garrison grow up and find his voice inside of his large, complicated family. Garrison's relationship with his father, Kody Brown, prompted him to spread his wings earlier than expected. During one episode of "Sister Wives," Kody considered kicking Garrison and his brother, Gabe Brown, out of the house. "I'm on the verge of washing my hands of it," said Kody (via Distractify). "I'm gonna have Gabriel and Garrison move out of the house. You've got a good car, you go get a job, here's some cash. Bye."
However, Garrison's mother, Janelle Brown, had already pointed out to Kody that Garrison didn't have money to secure his own housing. That soon changed, as he was eventually able to take control of his life. In 2021, Garrison proved his mother wrong and bought a home near their family's residence. Unfortunately, Garrison's short-lived independence isn't the saddest part of the 25-year-old's tragic story. Shortly before his death, Garrison sent out a very unsettling text message, which may have forewarned his decision to take his own life. Here's everything you should know about the heartbreaking exchange.
Garrison Brown spoke of 'the good times'
Garrison Brown sent out a tragic text message shortly before he died. According to TMZ, who viewed official documents relating to his death, Garrison contacted people who worked with his family and spoke of "the good times." He reportedly wrote, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days." The depressing tone sent off alarm bells for his mother, Janelle Brown, who urged one of his siblings to do a wellness check on him. Unfortunately, Garrison's brother, Gabe Brown, was too late. Garrison had been living with three roommates, who claimed they were unaware that he had reportedly taken his own life.
Although Gabe Brown was the first family member to show up on the scene, he was supposed to retrieve his father, Kody Brown, and bring him to Garrison's home. As In Touch Weekly reported, Gabe planned on having Kody accompany him back to the scene after the wellness check, but things didn't go as he planned. "After speaking with Janelle, Gabe left the scene to pick up his father and return with him to the apartment," revealed the police report. "However, another family member went to assist, and Gabe returned a while later on his own." Unfortunately, the article didn't specify exactly why Kody didn't return with Gabe, or if he ever visited the scene at all.
Social media sends love to Garrison Brown
Social media has never been shy about criticizing the Brown family, especially its patriarch, Kody Brown, whom many deem selfish. However, viewers have been particularly critical about the treatment of Garrison Brown and his siblings. During a 2019 episode of "Sister Wives," Kody informed his partners about his plan to move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, because he no longer found Vegas a suitable place to live. Fans in the YouTube comment section took issue with Kody uprooting the family's children for his personal reasons. "Haha Kody does not give a f*** bout his kid's schooling or emotions or whether they are 'flourishing' or not, or even whether his wives are happy or not, he legitimately just cares about himself. Oh my goodness gracious," wrote one YouTube commenter.
In light of Garrison's death, fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to send tributes to the departed reality star and condolences to his family. "RIP #GarrisonBrown. I'm so sorry you felt the need to leave this Earth. You were so young. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Brown Family," wrote one fan. "For Robert Garrison Brown. You were loved by all the viewers. We will never forget you and your beautiful heart. RIP #sisterwives," a second user posted. "My heart is with his family and friends. Rest easy, sweet boy. #GarrisonBrown #sisterwives," wrote a third fan.
One "Sister Wives" follower on X commented, "Absolutely devastated to hear the news about Garrison Brown. He was all the best parts of Janelle – kind, gentle, and loving. I hope and pray that he is at peace."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org