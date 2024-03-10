Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Brother Austin

Taylor Swift — Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2023 and the breaker of records left and right — is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, and as such, the public knows a ton about her life. Her romantic relationships are widely covered (and scrutinized), as is everything from her fashion choices to restaurant visits she makes with her friend squad.

Public knowledge about Swift's life comes from more than just the media following Swift's every move, as the singer herself has shared much with fans through social media and her autobiographical songs. After all, there are few other stars whose fanbases can list off their favorite number (13) or the name of their high school best friend (Abigail Anderson).

Even those who are not hardcore Swifties have a ton of knowledge about Swift, which extends to her parents. Her mother Andrea, in particular, can be frequently seen in public spaces alongside her daughter, and her cancer battle — which was heartbreakingly referenced in the song "Soon You'll Get Better" — was widely covered by the media. Her father, Scott, is less visible but still certainly out there, as is Swift's brother Austin. Since Austin keeps such a low profile, however, rabid fans are probably the only ones who have done the digging to find out his deal. With limited knowledge about him in the public sphere, we wanted to focus on Austin's life as the younger sibling and self-admitted best friend of such a famous superstar. Here is everything we know about Taylor Swift's brother Austin.