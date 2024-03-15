The Sad Truth About Derek And Julianne Hough's Childhood

Note: This article includes mentions of abuse.

Both Derek and Julianne Hough have credited their childhood spent at a dancing academy with achieving everything they have over the years, but that's not to say that period was a walk in the park. On the contrary — from moving to the other side of the world at a young age to intense schedules and even abuse, they had several hurdles to overcome as kids.

Derek and Julianne's love of dance began when they were both kids growing up in Utah. Their passion for performing took them to London at an early age, where they both attended Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. It was an incredible opportunity for them, for sure. However, the experience also came with some serious challenges. For starters, while they had each other, their parents and the three other Hough siblings remained stateside.

Though Derek and Julianne lived with a family friend, they were also thrown into a world of self-sufficiency, and in a 2014 joint interview with People, Julianne revealed that she ended up getting lost on one of her first trips to the academy. "I remember one of my first days there I got off at the wrong train station ... I was just standing there thinking, 'Where am I?' she recounted. Of course, they both figured it out and, in the same interview, Derek said he believed it set them up for success as adults. Even so, homesickness and wrong trains weren't the only things they would contend with.