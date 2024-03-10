Inside Hallmark Star Ashley Williams' Marriage To Neal Dodson

Sparks flew for Ashley Williams the moment she laid eyes on her husband Neal Dodson in 2003 during an acting class. "[It] was in @warnerloughlin's office. He was coaching actresses on their accents for auditions and I was on a sitcom and that day he was wearing a big red @Carnegiemellon hoodie and I just wanted to hug him," the Hallmark star recalled in a 2019 Instagram post. Yet, she wasn't the only one who was instantly smitten. Williams recalled seeing Dodson looking somewhat nervous during their first meeting. "He talked a lot," she said. "But everything he said was interesting, funny, and somehow rang true or resonated in me the way only the sound of a cello ever had before."

After getting together in 2004, she and Dodson became engaged on Thanksgiving back in 2009. Then, almost two years later, the pair exchanged vows in a quiet ceremony in Nashville in May 2011. Only 50 people close to the pair were in attendance, including Williams' sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her husband, country music star Brad Paisley. At the time, Williams gushed about marrying her "best friend" in an interview with People. "He grounds me. He allows me to laugh at myself and calms me down," she said. "He puts things in perspective." The two have since built their own little family.