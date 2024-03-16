Why You Never See The Original Verizon Commercial Guy Anymore

Long before the AT&T commercial girl, there was the Verizon "Can You Hear Me Now" guy. His real name is Paul Marcarelli, and he became known as the face of Verizon for nearly 10 years, although he was initially cast because of his ability to blend in. "Our casting specifications called for an everyman with something quirky or memorable about them," Marvin Davis, vice president of Verizon Wireless, told USA Today in 2004 when Marcarelli's commercials were in full swing. The actor became so recognizable that he was approached by fans during inopportune times. Speaking to Time in 2015, Marcarelli recalled people saying the catchphrase to him while he was at a funeral.

A year after that interview, the Verizon guy turned into the Sprint guy. Marcarelli starred in the "Paul Switched" commercial for Verizon's competitor in 2016. "Hey, I'm Paul, and I used to ask, 'If you could hear me now with Verizon?' Not anymore. I'm with Sprint now," he said in the TV spot. People may not have known him by name, but Sprint was banking on consumer familiarity with the former Verizon spokesperson. "I think a lot of people are going to recognize Paul ... and ask themselves, 'what happened?'" Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure told USA Today in June 2016.

Prior to that campaign, people had not seen Marcarelli on their TV screens for several years, as he pivoted to working behind the camera in film.