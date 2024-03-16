Whatever Happened To Norman From The Wendy Williams Show?

Norman Baker was an integral part of "The Wendy Williams Show" for years as an on-air producer. As with many staff members, Baker was torn about saying goodbye to Wendy Williams when she exited the show in June 2022, as Sherri Shepherd took over the reins. "Oh my god, it's so bittersweet. I'm so sad, but also so happy that we're moving on with Sherri, but Wendy was the best. I will miss her so much," he told YouTuber Rainmaker NYC as he left the final "Wendy Williams Show" taping.

Mild controversy followed, as fans wondered why Williams, who had been away on an extended medical absence, was not a part of the final episode. "I actually don't know what the process was," Baker told BET in July 2022. "I wasn't really involved in those talks, so I don't really know exactly how that happened," he added. Earlier that year, Williams threw major shade at Sherri Shepherd while chiming in on her show being replaced. "I won't be watching her because I know what she'll be doing and that's not really my thing," Williams said in an interview with Fat Joe in May 2022 (via The Source).

Despite the friction between the two hosts, Baker stayed on as a producer for the new talk show. After Season 1, it was announced that Shepherd was cleaning house and replacing the producers. Baker pivoted and created a popular celebrity gossip page.