Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Work Overtime At 2024 Oscars To Shut Down Divorce Rumors
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's PDA at the Oscars has totally made up for their previous award show debacle. The famous couple garnered negative attention in January when they appeared to be at odds while attending the Golden Globes. According to US Weekly, cameras caught the spouses engaged in what some interpreted to be a heated conversation involving Krasinski mentioning "divorce" and telling Blunt, "I can't wait to get through this." Sources quickly denied to the outlet that there was any trouble in paradise, but by then, Blunt and Krasinski's love story had already been called into question by social media.
Unsurprisingly, their appearance at the 2024 Oscars has helped to quiet the noise. On March 10, Blunt, a nominee for "Oppenheimer," arrived with Krasinski on the Oscars red carpet in matching ensembles, coordinated not only in colors but also in spirit. Blunt donned a gorgeous, neutral-toned Schiaparelli gown, emblazoned with metallic adornments. Krasinski, on the other hand, wore a silky-textured, off-white tuxedo, complemented by a large bow tie. However, the couple's most impressive accessories were their glowing smiles, as they posed happily for the cameras. With that said, photos can only capture so much.
Fortunately for Blunt and Krasinski, the footage of their Oscars' red carpet appearance paints them in a much more positive light.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski seem happily in love
Photos are great and all, but videos can provide greater context to any given situation. The video of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on the Oscars red carpet proves that they're working hard to shape a different narrative. In a video obtained by Variety, Blunt and Krasinski can be seen chumming it up for the cameras. Krasinski moved aside to allow Blunt a little solo shine, though cameras caught him watching her adoringly. Then, they came back together, and engaged in light, playful conversation as the cameras flashed on.
Obviously, no video can dictate the status of a couple's relationship, but they certainly looked happy. Honestly, given their history, an actual divorce would come as a shock to most fans. Not only has Blunt and Krasinski's marriage lasted more than a decade since their wedding in July of 2010, but they've also produced two adorable children. Plus, they've successfully collaborated on the popular "The Quiet Place" franchise. Most importantly, they seemed to support each other's wins.
While Blunt is currently in the spotlight for her role in "Oppenheimer," she helped hold down the home fort while he shot "Jack Ryan" in 2023. "Her support through this show is what's made it possible for me," Krasinski revealed to People at the time. "Not only in the logistics of having to travel the world constantly, and being supportive, and making sure my kids didn't abandon me when I had to go to these countries and shoot." He continued, "I also take such inspiration from her, in everything."