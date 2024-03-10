Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Work Overtime At 2024 Oscars To Shut Down Divorce Rumors

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's PDA at the Oscars has totally made up for their previous award show debacle. The famous couple garnered negative attention in January when they appeared to be at odds while attending the Golden Globes. According to US Weekly, cameras caught the spouses engaged in what some interpreted to be a heated conversation involving Krasinski mentioning "divorce" and telling Blunt, "I can't wait to get through this." Sources quickly denied to the outlet that there was any trouble in paradise, but by then, Blunt and Krasinski's love story had already been called into question by social media.

Unsurprisingly, their appearance at the 2024 Oscars has helped to quiet the noise. On March 10, Blunt, a nominee for "Oppenheimer," arrived with Krasinski on the Oscars red carpet in matching ensembles, coordinated not only in colors but also in spirit. Blunt donned a gorgeous, neutral-toned Schiaparelli gown, emblazoned with metallic adornments. Krasinski, on the other hand, wore a silky-textured, off-white tuxedo, complemented by a large bow tie. However, the couple's most impressive accessories were their glowing smiles, as they posed happily for the cameras. With that said, photos can only capture so much.

Fortunately for Blunt and Krasinski, the footage of their Oscars' red carpet appearance paints them in a much more positive light.