Why Bradley Cooper's Mom Always Wears Sunglasses

Bradley Cooper brought a stunning date with him to the 2024 Oscars on Sunday — and no, before you get all excited, it's not his rumored girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. The "Maestro" star snubbed the supermodel by walking the red carpet with his mother, Gloria Campano, instead – a tradition he has upheld since 2014 when he brought his mom as his arm candy at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards. True to form, she sported her signature shades, adding a touch of glamour to their tradition.

Even Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted this year's ceremony, couldn't help but poke fun at the mother-son duo during his opening monologue at the Dolby Theatre. "Bradley brings his mother to every award show. Last year at the Oscars, and the Tonys, and the Soul Train Awards," Kimmel said. "It's very sweet, but I guess the question is: How many times can one bring his mom as his date before he is actually dating his mom?" Ha!

Cooper and his mother kept it simple and classy this year in their matching outfits of the night. Nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in Netflix's "Maestro," Cooper was clad in a black bespoke suit by Louis Vuitton and a rose gold Tambour watch for his accessory choice. Meanwhile, Campano opted for a black floor-length gown and matching blazer paired with a silver brooch, a mix of silver and gold jewelry, and blue-tinted shades to finish her look. Of course, this isn't the first time Cooper's mother has walked the red carpet wearing a pair of colored sunnies.