Why Bradley Cooper's Mom Always Wears Sunglasses
Bradley Cooper brought a stunning date with him to the 2024 Oscars on Sunday — and no, before you get all excited, it's not his rumored girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. The "Maestro" star snubbed the supermodel by walking the red carpet with his mother, Gloria Campano, instead – a tradition he has upheld since 2014 when he brought his mom as his arm candy at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards. True to form, she sported her signature shades, adding a touch of glamour to their tradition.
Even Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted this year's ceremony, couldn't help but poke fun at the mother-son duo during his opening monologue at the Dolby Theatre. "Bradley brings his mother to every award show. Last year at the Oscars, and the Tonys, and the Soul Train Awards," Kimmel said. "It's very sweet, but I guess the question is: How many times can one bring his mom as his date before he is actually dating his mom?" Ha!
Cooper and his mother kept it simple and classy this year in their matching outfits of the night. Nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in Netflix's "Maestro," Cooper was clad in a black bespoke suit by Louis Vuitton and a rose gold Tambour watch for his accessory choice. Meanwhile, Campano opted for a black floor-length gown and matching blazer paired with a silver brooch, a mix of silver and gold jewelry, and blue-tinted shades to finish her look. Of course, this isn't the first time Cooper's mother has walked the red carpet wearing a pair of colored sunnies.
It's part of her signature style
In case you haven't noticed, Bradley Cooper's mother has a penchant for wearing bold, eye-catching, fashion-forward sunglasses in public, and much like fashion mogul and Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, it has become a part of her signature look. Whether she's out shopping, taking a dog walk, or accompanying her son to red-carpet events like the Oscars, you couldn't catch Gloria Campano without her trademark shades. In January 2024, when Cooper brought his mother as his arm candy to the 81st Annual Golden Globes (again), Campano showed off her impeccable taste in eyewear when she wore her blue-tinted sunglasses on the red carpet. Interestingly, this particular pair seems to be her personal favorite, as she was also photographed wearing the same eyewear while on a walk in New York in November and during an outing with Cooper back in February 2020. Another fan favorite is the jewel-trimmed sunglasses she wore to the Oscars back in 2019. As one fan on X, formerly Twitter, quipped, "Is there anyone more bad**s than Bradley Cooper's mom sitting front row at #TheOscars in aviator sunglasses??"
Of course, Cooper's mother has been seen without her signature sunnies before, but only on rare occasions. In 2014, she ditched her trademark eyewear when she joined Cooper at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and again in 2015 when she and Cooper's sister, Holly, accompanied the actor to the 69th Annual Tony Awards. Shades or no shades, she looks great!