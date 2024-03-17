Guy Fieri's Sons Hunter And Ryder Are All Grown Up Now
With his head-to-toe black clothes, spiky bleach-blonde hair, goatee, heavy chains, and black shades, Guy Fieri looks like a bad-boy rock star. However, in reality, he's a devoted dad and husband. Guy and his wife, Lori Fieri, have two sons. In addition, they are raising Lori's nephew, Jules Fieri, whom the couple has cared for since Lori's sister, Morgan, died from cancer in 2011.
Guy's oldest son, Hunter Fieri, was born in August 1996. He's following in his dad's footsteps, regularly appearing on TV and scoring his own show. Meanwhile, Guy's youngest son, Ryder Fieri, was born nine years after his brother in December 2005, so he's still trying to figure out what he wants to do in life.
Despite his busy career, Guy always strives to find time for his family. He was a hands-on father when his sons were young, and they're a tight-knit bunch. "Kids always ask, why is there a Mother's Day and a Father's Day? Of course their response: Every day is kids' day. I have Father's Day every day because I have two phenomenal kids. I feel really blessed," he told Delish in May 2009. Guy said his favorite thing about being a dad was the small, everyday things and being present in their lives. "It's being connected with my kids and knowing we are together: pure and simple," he said. Guy's sons Hunter and Ryder are all grown up now, but that doesn't mean they're not still super close with their dad.
Guy Fieri's mini-mes
Guy Fieri has made it clear to his sons, Hunter and Ryder Fieri, that neither should expect to inherit a dime of his money. "I've told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral,'" Guy told Fox News in December 2023. "And I told my boys, 'None of this that we've been ... that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.'"
Hunter is already on his way to earning a fortune. After graduating high school, he embarked on a culinary adventure with his dad, which was documented in the Food Network show "European Vacation." However, despite getting a taste of life in front of the camera, Hunter still had to head to college before launching a career in show business himself. He attended his father's alma mater, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. After graduating, though, Hunter made a beeline for the studio.
The self-styled "Prince of Flavortown" starred in the web-based show "Station Nation," which detailed his eating tour of Shell Oil gas station convenience stores around the US. "It's shining light on these chefs who maybe didn't have all the money or experience to go open a big brick-and-mortar," Hunter told the Dallas Observer. "It's a good way to get their foot in the door and show the world what they're capable of."
Building the Fieri empire
Growing up, Hunter Fieri dreamed of being a supercross racer. That all changed, though, after getting a taste of the spotlight when he starred in "European Vacation" with his dad, Guy Fieri. Now, Hunter is all about beating his father at his own game. "I want to open my own restaurants — to have things that I created and things my dad created and run this empire," he told Delish. "I want the restaurants and the shows and the cookbooks — and more. I have to one-up dad, of course."
Hunter has a head start on his little brother, who's nine years his junior. Still, Ryder Fieri appears to have started making his way up the showbiz pole. Guy posted a pic to Instagram in February 2023, showing his youngest son signing posters on the "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" set. "Ryder cohosting DDD in Boise today, and he did great!! So funny," he captioned the photo.
Meanwhile, Hunter and Ryder know that their dad wants them to build their own careers — and fortunes — and it's a challenge they're more than up for. "They don't ever want to be looked at as nepo babies; they want to be deserving of what they get," a source told the Daily Mail. "They are perfectly fine and determined with working hard for themselves and making a name for themselves through hard work."