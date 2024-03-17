Guy Fieri's Sons Hunter And Ryder Are All Grown Up Now

With his head-to-toe black clothes, spiky bleach-blonde hair, goatee, heavy chains, and black shades, Guy Fieri looks like a bad-boy rock star. However, in reality, he's a devoted dad and husband. Guy and his wife, Lori Fieri, have two sons. In addition, they are raising Lori's nephew, Jules Fieri, whom the couple has cared for since Lori's sister, Morgan, died from cancer in 2011.

Guy's oldest son, Hunter Fieri, was born in August 1996. He's following in his dad's footsteps, regularly appearing on TV and scoring his own show. Meanwhile, Guy's youngest son, Ryder Fieri, was born nine years after his brother in December 2005, so he's still trying to figure out what he wants to do in life.

Despite his busy career, Guy always strives to find time for his family. He was a hands-on father when his sons were young, and they're a tight-knit bunch. "Kids always ask, why is there a Mother's Day and a Father's Day? Of course their response: Every day is kids' day. I have Father's Day every day because I have two phenomenal kids. I feel really blessed," he told Delish in May 2009. Guy said his favorite thing about being a dad was the small, everyday things and being present in their lives. "It's being connected with my kids and knowing we are together: pure and simple," he said. Guy's sons Hunter and Ryder are all grown up now, but that doesn't mean they're not still super close with their dad.