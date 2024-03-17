RHOBH: The Beef Between Denise Richards And Erika Jayne Explained

Although Denise Richards quit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ahead of Season 11, she made a surprise return in Season 13 — and the actor brought some beef with her to boot. "RHOBH" is famous for its dinner parties from hell and Kyle Richards' weed party turned into just that when the former cast member came for Erika Jayne. "I do have a question for you. You and I, the first time I met you, you were so sweet and lovely, and then a year later, it was a different dynamic. What did I do to you?" the "Wild Things" star asked across the table.

When the "Pretty Mess" singer requested more details, Denise just answered vaguely, "You know what I'm talking about" and told her to watch previous seasons of the show. Jayne still had no clue but to stop the argument she offered Denise an apology, with the former Bond girl confusingly replying, "Thank you. You're welcome." Denise's comment wasn't the only upside-down thing about the evening either. But once she left with her pink fuzzy jacket proudly worn the wrong side up, Jayne assumed that was the end of their issues.

It turned out that the soap star was upset that Jayne had joked about threesomes in front of her daughters in Season 10. Denise told former "RHOBH" co-stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais that she just wanted Jayne to apologize, stating, "Otherwise, she's just a mean a** b****, so sorry." The previous apology apparently wasn't good enough and, when their beef got brought up again, things swiftly went left.