RHOBH: The Beef Between Denise Richards And Erika Jayne Explained
Although Denise Richards quit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ahead of Season 11, she made a surprise return in Season 13 — and the actor brought some beef with her to boot. "RHOBH" is famous for its dinner parties from hell and Kyle Richards' weed party turned into just that when the former cast member came for Erika Jayne. "I do have a question for you. You and I, the first time I met you, you were so sweet and lovely, and then a year later, it was a different dynamic. What did I do to you?" the "Wild Things" star asked across the table.
When the "Pretty Mess" singer requested more details, Denise just answered vaguely, "You know what I'm talking about" and told her to watch previous seasons of the show. Jayne still had no clue but to stop the argument she offered Denise an apology, with the former Bond girl confusingly replying, "Thank you. You're welcome." Denise's comment wasn't the only upside-down thing about the evening either. But once she left with her pink fuzzy jacket proudly worn the wrong side up, Jayne assumed that was the end of their issues.
It turned out that the soap star was upset that Jayne had joked about threesomes in front of her daughters in Season 10. Denise told former "RHOBH" co-stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais that she just wanted Jayne to apologize, stating, "Otherwise, she's just a mean a** b****, so sorry." The previous apology apparently wasn't good enough and, when their beef got brought up again, things swiftly went left.
Erika Jayne went after Denise Richards' daughter
Taco night at Crystal Kung Minkoff's house went absolutely loco when another shocking "RHOBH" fight erupted between Denise Richards and Erika Jayne. Richards finally confirmed that she was upset over the threesome conversation from years prior, but this time around, the "XXpen$ive" singer wasn't as apologetic, quipping, "Your oldest daughter's on OnlyFans. She doesn't know?" Richards replied, "That is a f***ing low blow."
Jayne, who was clearly done being nice, shot back, "You came in slurring, inarticulate, could not string two words together, and wanted to call me a b****. You want me to sit here and pretend like it didn't happen? What do you think, I'm not going to go to OnlyFans? I'm not going to go as low as I can? Have you met me?" She then added, "I think it's great! I just want to know, who's more profitable? You or Sami?"
Kyle Richards subsequently acknowledged to the group that her pal shouldn't have gone after a child. However, as the "Bet It All on Blonde" star reasoned to ET, "Denise Richards picked the fight, and I ended the fight. So, she can call me evil. I've been called worse by better people." Furthermore, according to Jayne, she behaved hypocritically since the actor discussed something naughty at the table herself.
The singer called Denise Richards a hypocrite
During an episode of the Season 13 "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show," Crystal Kung Minkoff echoed her friend, Denise Richards', comment at her party by decrying Erika Jayne's OnlyFans dig as a "low blow." For her part, the outspoken singer argued, "Everyone should know that all things are on the table and I'm not talking about something that's hidden." She also pointed out that it's common knowledge that Sami Sheen is making lots of money on OnlyFans, calling Richards' behavior hypocritical when she openly bragged about her husband's impressive anatomy during the same barbecue where threesomes were mentioned.
Fellow Real Housewife Dorit Kemsley recalled the moment not being that big of a deal, reiterating that Jayne wasn't the only one talking about grown-up stuff at the table. Despite the drama, Richards told Variety that her brief return was "actually fun." She said, "I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think you know what? Don't self-produce. Just be yourselves." As for the weed dinner party episode, she's happy to remain blissfully ignorant, sharing on the "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, "I won't even watch it because I'm sure I obviously made an a** out of myself."