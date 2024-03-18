Sad Details About Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert's Personal Life
Lacey Chabert has been on screen all her life, whether you knew it or not. Chabert's acting career truly kickstarted when she was offered the role of Cosette in "Les Misérables" on Broadway at just nine years old, per Entertainment Weekly. From then on, Chabert took the world by storm. She would do various voice acting and regular acting gigs throughout her childhood and teenage years, but her big break would come in her twenties.
In 2004, Chabert landed the role of a lifetime as Gretchen Wieners in the smash hit film "Mean Girls." Even years later, the role has remained an iconic part of her life. Speaking on "Mean Girls" in 2019, Chabert told Access Hollywood, "You never know when you are part of a project how it's going to be received and if it's going to resonate with people and the fact that people have loved the movie so much ... I feel honored to be a part of it."
Chabert will forever be tied to her "Mean Girls" role, but in the past couple of years, she has transitioned into a beloved Hallmark actor, starring in several films on the network. Chabert has had incredible success in her acting career, and everything about her life seems so fetch. But like many of us, she has also had to deal with some sad situations in her personal life that people may not even know about.
Lacey Chabert faced major loss with her sister's tragic death
Lacey Chabert faced unspeakable tragedy after she lost her sister, Wendy. In November 2021, the Hallmark actor posted a heart-wrenching statement on social media revealing her sister had passed away. Chabert wrote, "My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone ... The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister." At the time, Chabert did not go into detail about the cause of death, and it has remained unknown.
Two months after her sister's passing, Chabert opened up about the pain of losing her sister. Posting a throwback photo of the two, the "Lost in Space" actor wrote, "I can't believe it's been over two months since I've been able to hear my sister's voice ... I keep calling grief a journey because that's what it's been for me. It's been incredibly hard ... We loved each other SO much and that doesn't just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically." The loss of Chabert's sister has been an incredibly difficult time in her life, but it has also made her look at things differently. Speaking about the tragedy she has had to deal with in her life, Chabert told the "You Are Beautiful" podcast in 2023, "I have realized that there is beauty in everything. Even in tragedy, there is beauty."
Lacey Chabert suffers from anxiety
You never know what someone is dealing with on the inside. Lacey Chabert is always bubbly and charismatic in interviews, but the reality is the "Mean Girls" actor struggles with anxiety.
In April 2023, Chabert revealed on the "You Are Beautiful" podcast her struggle dealing with anxiety and how personal issues, including her sister's sudden death, have caused her anxiety to heighten. She said, "I have faced a lot of challenges. We've had an incredibly blessed life, I don't forget that for one second, [but] I've been filled with fear and terrible anxiety these past couple of years for all the different reasons." Chabert touched on her sister's death and how it has been difficult for her to watch her parents grieve the loss of a child on top of her grief.
In the past couple of years, Chabert has been more open about her anxiety. Even though it's a difficult part in her life, she always tries to make the best in any situation. In May 2022, the Hallmark star opened up about her experience with anxiety taking on a new job on social media. She said, "It's day one on a new job for me in Honolulu ... So today, I'm setting aside any anxiety or fears and smiling big with excitement and gratitude. I think my five year old self would approve. I hope you have a great day!" Chabert's openness about her anxiety has given fans insight into her life.
Lacey Chabert's daughter had a serious health emergency
Lacey Chabert has a long list of incredible acting chops, but her true pride and joy is her daughter. Chabert and her husband, David Nehdar, share one daughter, Julia, and she is everything to the "Mean Girls" actor. "My daughter is my No. 1 priority ... Julia is the light of my life ... I hope to set that example for her to let her know that you can do it all, but with a lot of help and support," Chabert told People in 2019. With how much love Chabert has for Julia, it's not surprising she was a bit shaken up when her daughter had a scary health incident.
The actor had shared an Instagram Story in 2018, revealing her then-almost two-year-old had suffered a severe allergic reaction, per Us Weekly. She said, "I want to publicly thank the dear people in the emergency room at Cedar[s] Sinai Hospital. Julia had a very serious allergic reaction," she continued, "Not only did they take care of her, but they also calmed down this extremely panicked momma." Chabert revealed that Julia recovered from the incident, but that didn't make it any less scary.
Now, Julia is thriving and growing up quickly, and her mother is just as obsessed with her. Chabert shared a sweet post to Julia for her 7th birthday, writing, "Happy Birthday, Julia!!!! You light up our lives with your sparkly spirit. We love you more than words can describe."
Lacey Chabert had body struggles during her pregnancy
Lacey Chabert has always been an advocate for body positivity. She wrote a whole piece about it on her Tumblr back in 2012. Chabert shared, "I'm saddened by the number of body image issues and eating disorders that seem to run rampant in young woman today. Why are teenagers getting boob jobs and Botox? I think the chase to reach this insanely unrealistic standard of beauty has gotten out of control!" Chabert went on to reveal that she is far from perfect but is okay with that and is "more concerned with health and happiness" than how she looks. But even though she was trying to focus on more important things besides looks, it doesn't mean she doesn't face those image issues now and then.
When Chabert was pregnant with her daughter, she experienced body image struggles. Chabert told People in 2017 that the end of her pregnancy was rough on her. She said, "There comes a point in pregnancy where you just can't. I literally felt just so uncomfortable — you just feel huge, and I had a rib that was out of place for a few months." Chabert felt so different in the final months of her pregnancy that she even referred to herself as "a beached whale in distress." Chabert's pregnancy was difficult on the way she saw herself, but in the end, she got the most important thing in her life — her daughter.
Lacey Chabert's marriage hit a bump after welcoming first daughter
Becoming a parent was a big change for Lacey Chabert. After she and her husband, David Nehdar, welcomed their daughter, Julia, Chabert admitted that her marriage isn't perfect. She told Us Weekly, "Every day is just full of so much joy. [But] it's also very exhausting. The sleep deprivation, it's hard, it's challenging in ways that more than other things have been to me." Not only did Chabert becoming a mom take a toll on her sleep, but also her marriage.
The "Lost In Space" actor opened up to the outlet about how her marriage hit a hiccup following the birth of her child, as she and Nehdar "haven't been great" about making time for one another. She said, "It's amazing how for your relationship too, it creates new challenges ... We were so scared to leave her in the beginning, so we thought better realizing that we had to spend time just us ... We're finding that balance"
It seems Chabert and Nehdar found that balance, and making time for one another is what the actor credits for her nearly 10-year marriage, per ET. "Really just remember what it is you love so much about each other and make sure you really see the other person, that you communicate," explained Chabert. Marriage is far from easy, and while Chabert could have let the distance between her and her husband grow, she made sure to carve out time for their relationship.