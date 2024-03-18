Sad Details About Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert's Personal Life

Lacey Chabert has been on screen all her life, whether you knew it or not. Chabert's acting career truly kickstarted when she was offered the role of Cosette in "Les Misérables" on Broadway at just nine years old, per Entertainment Weekly. From then on, Chabert took the world by storm. She would do various voice acting and regular acting gigs throughout her childhood and teenage years, but her big break would come in her twenties.

In 2004, Chabert landed the role of a lifetime as Gretchen Wieners in the smash hit film "Mean Girls." Even years later, the role has remained an iconic part of her life. Speaking on "Mean Girls" in 2019, Chabert told Access Hollywood, "You never know when you are part of a project how it's going to be received and if it's going to resonate with people and the fact that people have loved the movie so much ... I feel honored to be a part of it."

Chabert will forever be tied to her "Mean Girls" role, but in the past couple of years, she has transitioned into a beloved Hallmark actor, starring in several films on the network. Chabert has had incredible success in her acting career, and everything about her life seems so fetch. But like many of us, she has also had to deal with some sad situations in her personal life that people may not even know about.