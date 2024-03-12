Garrison Brown's Funeral Brings Family Of Late Sister Wives Star Together
This article includes mentions of suicide.
Since their spiritual unions imploded, relations between "Sister Wives" stars Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine Brown, and their 12 kids have been fractured. However, the family was brought together again following the tragic death of Kody and Janelle's son, Garrison Brown.
TMZ reported that law enforcement officers were called to Garrison's home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on March 5 after his body was discovered by his younger brother, Gabriel Brown. It's believed that the 25-year-old died by suicide, and no foul play is suspected. Understandably, his family was devastated. After years of feuding, Janelle and Kody reached a truce as they grieved their son's death, and they were united again for Garrison's funeral four days after his death.
Kody and Christine's daughter, Mykelti Brown, shared details of the funeral in a video titled "Garrison send off and living on" that she posted on her Patreon. "I was in Flagstaff last week with my husband and all of my family. It was for obvious reasons. My brother passed away," she shared. Mykelti said that despite the heartbreak, she tried to see the positive side. "I've got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that," Mykelti said, adding, "I know he will live on in Valhalla with all the stars."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Kody never got the chance to reconcile with his son
Sadly, it took Garrison Brown's funeral to bring the family of the late "Sister Wives" star together again. His cousin, Emma Brown, posted a heartbreaking tribute to the 25-year-old. "I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile," she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. "I don't know if I have the right words to say I'll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. I'll always cherish the times I got to spend with you."
Garrison and Kody Brown's relationship was tumultuous. The father and son became estranged during the pandemic after Robyn Brown enforced strict isolation rules that Garrison objected to. "There were just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences. I think and hope that in time we'll just get over this [and] it'll be safe being back around each other," Kody explained during an on-camera interview (via Us Weekly).
Sadly, he never had the chance to reconcile with Garrison before his death. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the patriarch posted on Instagram. "Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."