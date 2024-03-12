Matthew Perry's Will Raises Questions About His Relationship With Ex Rachel Dunn

Matthew Perry's will has sparked questions about his relationship with his ex, Rachel Dunn.

If you recall, Perry tragically died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Perry's funeral was held the first week of November, a couple of months before the investigation into his death concluded. In January 2024, investigators revealed that the "Friends" star succumbed to ketamine poisoning, while drowning and coronary artery disease also played a fatal role, according to People. Roughly two months after being laid to rest, the contents of Perry's will have been made available to the public, with the content spurring chatter about his romantic allegiances in the years leading up to his death.

According to Page Six, Perry's 2009 will has revealed that he set aside an unspecified amount of money for his loved ones in a living trust, in addition to $1 million in additional assets. This list of beneficiaries includes his parents, John Perry and Suzanne Morrison, along with his half-sister, Caitlin Morrison. Noticeably missing from the will is Perry's most recent ex, his former fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, whom he dated from 2018 through 2021, and who released a heartfelt Instagram statement memorializing his life and reminiscing about their relationship shortly after his passing. Interestingly, Perry did list his early '00s girlfriend, Rachel Dunn, whom he dated from 2003 to 2005, as a beneficiary of his estate.