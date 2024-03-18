Celebs And Athletes Who Clearly Don't Like Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce may have already been a star NFL athlete before dating Taylor Swift, but his romance with the "Bad Blood" singer undeniably shot his fame through the roof.

Of course, with more attention comes more scrutiny, and not everyone is a fan of Kelce's, despite his usually jovial attitude. When things were heating up between Kelce and Swift, Mark Cuban stated on ESPN's "First Take" that the pop star should end things with the tight end. "I've got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you," Cuban shared. While he may have been joking, others have made their dislike of Kelce clearly known.

Kelce didn't help his image when he famously shoved his coach Andy Reid during a 2024 Super Bowl meltdown. Former quarterback Brett Favre stated on "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" that Kelce got too emotional, adding, "It just was the biggest stage in the football world and he does that to arguably, maybe the greatest coach in history ... You just can't do that." That wasn't the only time Kelce has been criticized by a celeb, and despite his growing popularity, there are quite a few famous faces who have their reasons for not liking the NFL star.