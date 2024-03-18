What Wendy Williams' Former Talk Show Staffers Have Said About Her

Clap if you want to hear what former talk show staffers have said about Wendy Williams. We hope you clapped or at least continue reading because we are exploring what former "The Wendy William Show" employees have said about the talk show host.

"The Wendy Williams Show" kicked off in 2008 with a six-week trial before it was officially picked up for its first season in 2009. William's shady way of talking about pop culture moments is why people tuned into her show day after day. In 2019, she told the Hollywood Reporter she was made for this job. She said, "I was born to do this. I'm not a manufactured product. I come from a family of good communicators, and so I'm a natural." Many fans would agree, from her "Hot Topics" segment to the shady cameramen, people were obsessed with the show that has provided countless memes. However, things took a turn in later years.

In 2019 and 2020, Wendy began taking time away from the show to address her health issues. She eventually returned, but Williams continued to take more time away as time went on. Eventually, Sherri Shepherd took over as host, and "The Wendy Williams Show" abruptly ended in July 2022. Viewers have since discovered that Williams has been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia. How everything ended and Williams' diagnosis has prompted many staffers to weigh in on their opinions of the talk show host.