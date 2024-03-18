What Wendy Williams' Former Talk Show Staffers Have Said About Her
Clap if you want to hear what former talk show staffers have said about Wendy Williams. We hope you clapped or at least continue reading because we are exploring what former "The Wendy William Show" employees have said about the talk show host.
"The Wendy Williams Show" kicked off in 2008 with a six-week trial before it was officially picked up for its first season in 2009. William's shady way of talking about pop culture moments is why people tuned into her show day after day. In 2019, she told the Hollywood Reporter she was made for this job. She said, "I was born to do this. I'm not a manufactured product. I come from a family of good communicators, and so I'm a natural." Many fans would agree, from her "Hot Topics" segment to the shady cameramen, people were obsessed with the show that has provided countless memes. However, things took a turn in later years.
In 2019 and 2020, Wendy began taking time away from the show to address her health issues. She eventually returned, but Williams continued to take more time away as time went on. Eventually, Sherri Shepherd took over as host, and "The Wendy Williams Show" abruptly ended in July 2022. Viewers have since discovered that Williams has been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia. How everything ended and Williams' diagnosis has prompted many staffers to weigh in on their opinions of the talk show host.
Former DJ was unaware of the severity of Wendy Williams' sickness
Music was always playing on "The Wendy Williams Show," thanks to DJ Boof. Every morning, viewers of the talk show host would spot DJ Boof playing music in the corner and sometimes give his opinion on some hot topics. Williams and Boof developed a close friendship that took a turn after he left the show.
In 2020, Boof replied to a comment insinuating Williams' behind-the-scenes behavior was alarming and she needed help. Boof's shady response said, "Yup exactly and it will all come out. Y'all have no idea what's really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don't wanna lose their jobs...I feel sorry for the workers and victims." His words confused fans, but it seems DJ Boof and Williams hashed out the tension as they reunited in 2022.
But even through all the ups and downs of their relationship, Boof had no idea how severe Williams' health struggles were. When speaking with TMZ Live in 2024, the DJ expressed his sadness to see his friend be diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. He explained those on the show knew something was wrong, but they never could have imagined her health would get this bad. As the battle over the care of Williams ensued, Dj Boof threw in his two cents on the subject, saying that Williams needs to be surrounded by family at this point in her life.
Suzanne Bass says Wendy Williams' return is unlikely
No one was safe from Wendy Williams' shady opinions on her talk show, not even her workers. Suzanne Bass was a producer on the show, but she would often appear on camera, talking about pop culture and letting Williams make fun of her. Williams and Bass developed a close friendship, and when the show ended, the producer was devastated.
Bass had taken to social media in a lengthy post to address the wrap-up of "The Wendy Williams Show." She said, "These past 13 years have been full of highs and lows and I wouldn't change it for the world... I've struggled with my emotions over this for sometime. From deep sadness to relief. Saying goodbye is never easy is it? I wish nothing but the best for My Wendy from her Suzanne." Many hoped that Williams would eventually return to showbiz. However, Bass knows that's unlikely with the talk show host's latest diagnosis.
Speaking to People in February 2024, Bass shared, "I think there's always been a glimmer of hope for a comeback for her, but since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad." Many have been anxiously waiting for Williams' comeback, but now Bass knows there are many more important things to be taken care of in the host's life. She said, "I'm more sad about her health, not that she can't make a comeback. To have this sort of diagnosis, there's some finality to it."
Norman Baker loved Wendy but hasn't spoken about her diagnosis
Norman Baker was a regular on "The Wendy Williams Show." Having a podium behind the scenes, Baker would often correct Williams on her mistakes or offer his two cents on pop culture. When the show wrapped, Baker expressed his gratitude to the talk show host as he was torn over how the show ended. He told reporters, "It's so bittersweet. I'm so sad but also so happy that I'm moving on to Sherri, but Wendy was the best. I will miss her so much. I'm going to really miss working with her." Baker, who appeared to be one of her close friends, even revealed he hadn't spoken to Williams in a while.
Baker became more private about speaking on Williams and the show as time passed. In the summer of 2022, the producer revealed to Carlos King on the "Reality with The King" podcast. "I actually don't know what the process [of ending the show] was, or I don't know anything about it, honestly. There were internal talks about what we were going to do and how we were going to do it. But those are decisions [that] are made above us."
Since 2022 and Williams' diagnosis reveal, Baker has remained hush-hush about his former boss despite having an active social media life. Many find this strange, considering how close the two seemed on and off the air, but maybe Baker will one day reveal his feelings toward Williams' diagnosis.
Former executive producer defends Wendy Williams
Lifetime released a documentary, "Where is Wendy Williams?" in February 2024, that documented a stripped-back Wendy Williams dealing with alcohol abuse, health issues, and erratic behavior after her show came to an end. The series was filmed before Williams' diagnosis of dementia and aphasia, and former executive producer of "The Wendy Williams Show," Yazmin Ramos, felt the need to come to her former boss's defense after the documentary aired.
Ramos spoke to Business Insider about how the documentary exploited a vulnerable Williams and only added to the talk show host's already tragic life. She said, "The Wendy I know would never want to be seen without wearing a wig and wouldn't want cameras zooming in on her feet as she deals with her painful lymphedema diagnosis," she went on to say, "It breaks my heart that the world is seeing Wendy this way." Ramos shared how well the talk show host treated her from the moment she landed a role on the show, and no matter how many times she felt unseen by other staff members, she always felt like Williams believed in her.
With parting words to Williams, Ramos said, "If I could speak to Wendy today, I'd say, 'Wendy, you left your mark on the world. There's no rush to get back on TV. YOU. DID. THAT. Thank you for instilling great qualities in me. Never stop saying it like you mean it. I love you always and forever!"