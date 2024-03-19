Mischa Barton's Real-Life Romance With Ben McKenzie Caused Drama On The O.C. Set

It turns out that Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie did date after all. For years (has it really been decades already?), "The O.C." co-stars and onscreen love interests denied speculation that they had ever been more than friends. "It's funny because they announce it like it's a fact: 'O.C. Stars, They're Dating.' That's hysterical. There's no basis for it. They never called me and checked it," Barton told Cosmopolitan in April 2004.

Barton admitted the rumors used to get to her. "When I first hear it, I cry and get upset, but finally, I get past the point of actually being mad," she said. Eventually, she and McKenzie would laugh about it together. "We actually make fun of the press," she said, describing that she and McKenzie sometimes tried to promote confusion by pretending to be seeing fellow co-stars Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson — who were in a relationship for three years while filming the hit show in the early aughts.

While she went to great lengths to deny any romance with McKenzie, Barton was more forthcoming about his romantic skills. When the interviewer asked whether the "Gotham" actor was a good kisser, she didn't mince her words. "I probably shouldn't say anything, but yes, he is," she quipped. Nearly 20 years later, Barton finally came clean about what happened between her and McKenzie in February 2024. But the relationship caused multiple issues on set, not only because showrunners were not okay with it but also because breakups are complicated.