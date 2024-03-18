What Celebrities Are Saying About Donald Trump In 2024

There are celebrities who are unabashed supporters of Donald Trump, and there are stars who threatened to leave the United States if Trump retained the presidency in 2020. The latter got some relief when America said "You're fired!" to "The Apprentice" alum. However, Trump had a hard time accepting that he was no longer the country's most powerful executive. So, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, many of Trump's biggest Hollywood haters have found themselves voicing their vexation with the man whose inability to keep his lips zipped cost him over $80 million. But Trump still has a few famous touters, too.

The year 2023 ended with one final celeb dig at Trump and his supporters, courtesy of Green Day. On "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong tweaked the lyrics of the band's 2004 song "American Idiot" to make it about the man who thinks that water destroys magnets. "I'm not part of the MAGA agenda," Armstrong sang.

Two months later, Charles Barkley shared his own message for a certain faction of the MAGA crowd on his CNN show "King Charles." Reacting to a clip of Trump bragging about Black supporters wearing shirts with his mugshot on them, Barkley said, "If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mugshot, I'm gonna punch him in the face." The NBA great is just one of many celebs who have shared their thoughts about the "MAGA agenda" and the man behind it in 2024.