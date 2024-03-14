Robyn Bernard, General Hospital Actor, Dead At 64

Robyn Bernard, who rose to fame for her role as Terry Brock on "General Hospital," has died at the age of 64. According to TMZ, Brock, one of several celebs who have died in 2024, was found dead in San Jancito, California, on March 12, 2024. Citing the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, People reports that Bernard was found "in an open field behind [a] business," though her cause of death is still a mystery at this time.

According to TMZ, the Riverside County Coroner utilized Bernard's fingerprints to identify the body and confirm the soap star's tragic demise, and they plan to perform an autopsy soon.

Although Bernard gained national fame for her work "General Hospital," her acting credits thinned out towards the '90s and 2000s, as she worked on just three more projects in her post-"GH" acting career, "Maigret," "Kings For A Day," and "Voices From High School."

More to come ...