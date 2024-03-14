Retired Jason Kelce Ribs His Former Team Over New Hire

Rumors of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's looming retirement swirled for weeks before Kelce eventually announced the life-changing decision in an emotional speech. "I've been asked many times why did I choose football — what drew me to the game — and I never have an answer that gets it right," Jason said on March 4, 2024 (via ESPN). "The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song ... your favorite book. It's what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it."

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce matched his brother's sentimental energy during an episode of their "New Heights" podcast. "You've always been a step ahead of me in this game," Travis said on March 6 (via People). "It's always been like I had that flotation device right there. To have you out of it, man it feels empty. It definitely feels like ... it's complete."

Though there was plenty of warm and fuzzy sentimentality surrounding his exit, it didn't take long for things to get prickly. A few days later, the Philadelphia Eagles signed former New York Giants star Saquon Barkley in a three-year contract – a decision that has annoyed Jason for a surprising reason.