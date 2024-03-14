Retired Jason Kelce Ribs His Former Team Over New Hire
Rumors of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's looming retirement swirled for weeks before Kelce eventually announced the life-changing decision in an emotional speech. "I've been asked many times why did I choose football — what drew me to the game — and I never have an answer that gets it right," Jason said on March 4, 2024 (via ESPN). "The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song ... your favorite book. It's what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it."
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce matched his brother's sentimental energy during an episode of their "New Heights" podcast. "You've always been a step ahead of me in this game," Travis said on March 6 (via People). "It's always been like I had that flotation device right there. To have you out of it, man it feels empty. It definitely feels like ... it's complete."
Though there was plenty of warm and fuzzy sentimentality surrounding his exit, it didn't take long for things to get prickly. A few days later, the Philadelphia Eagles signed former New York Giants star Saquon Barkley in a three-year contract – a decision that has annoyed Jason for a surprising reason.
Jason Kelce wishes he could've played with Saquon Barkley
Jason Kelce isn't happy about Saquon Barkley joining the Philadelphia Eagles in his absence. During an episode of "New Heights," Jason responded to fans who joked that he may have retired at the wrong moment. Jason maintained that he'd made the right decision, but admitted (via The New York Post), "[I'm] a little bit upset [Eagles GM] Howie [Roseman] waited until I retired to make a move like this!"
He went on to speak highly of Barkley, saying, "But you know, it's fine ... Listen, when you add a weapon like this it's only going to expand the way you can attack a defense ... I think Saquon is gonna do a pretty good job at that this year."
As for why Jason is so confident in Barkley's ability to succeed with the Eagles, it's probably because he's amassed impressive stats throughout his career, which started with the New York Giants in 2018. According to Sports Illustrated, Barkley's feats during the 2023 season included 41 receptions and six touchdowns. "The guys that can extend a play and make it explosive or do something special when they get the opportunity," Jason said. "This is one of those difference makers at the running back position that is increasingly hard to find in the NFL."
Saquon Barkley's contract has been called into question
Most Philadelphia Eagles fans are delighted about the timing of Saquon Barkley's $40 million contract. However, there is a bit of drama brewing on the business side of things. According to James Franklin, who coached Barkley at Penn State, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman may have illegally contacted Barkley during a window of time when only contact with his agent would've been allowed.
"For him now to come back and be able to play within the state, in Philadelphia, he said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well," said Franklin (via ESPN).
According to NBC Sports, however, the Philadelphia Eagles have denied that such an interaction took place. "All player recruiting is facilitated through the player's agent," said the team in a statement to Pro Football Talk. As the outlet reports, an official investigation into the matter has not been opened at this time.