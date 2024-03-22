Who Is The Father Of Sexyy Red's Son Chuckie?

Even though Sexyy Red doesn't hide the fact she has two children, she makes no efforts to make them a part of her public persona. Despite her bold personality, Red, the stage name of Janae Nierah Wherry, prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. That includes the fathers of her children. While the rapper has been more forthcoming regarding the father of her firstborn, Chuckie, whom she welcomed in 2020, she's barely said a peep about the second.

She hasn't revealed much at all about her new addition. On February 5, Red announced she had given birth with a joke that made no mention of the newborn. "Me waitin to get discharged from the hospital so I can hit da block wit da guys," she captioned the Instagram post, which included a photo of herself in a hospital bed wearing a patient gown. But the pregnancy in itself was very much public knowledge. The "Ah Thousand Jugs" rapper featured her pregnancy in the music video for Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy."

In the video, Red plays Drake's pregnant partner who goes into labor midday through the home-style video. The clip gave rise to questions as to whether Drake is the father of Red's second baby. He isn't –while Drake and Red have a playful friendship, they are not a couple. Red uploaded a since-deleted Instagram maternity photoshoot that shows that the father, whose face was blurred, is not Drake. Let's delve into what we know.