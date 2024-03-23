Austin Butler Spilled The Truth Behind His Hairless Look In Dune 2

"Elvis" star Austin Butler is known for sporting beautiful blonde tresses, similar to Brad Pitt's stylishly unkempt, instantly iconic hairstyle in "Fight Club." His '90-esque 'do was a major calling card for the actor. That is, up until he shaved it all off to play the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in "Dune: Part Two." Or did he?

Notably, unlike in the source material, the Harkonnens in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation are all pale with shiny bald heads. Although fans weren't surprised when they saw that Butler had traded his enviable locks for a completely hairless look as it was obviously part of the role, many couldn't wrap their heads around just how bald he was! "No matter how many previews you see of dune 2, austin butler is somehow balder than that in the movie. You'd think there'd be a limit on how bald you can possibly be but somehow he's more bald than that," one fan joked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another quipped, "And the oscar for best bald person in a major motion picture goes to austin butler." Nailing the bald look is a tall order, so we've got to hand it to Butler for owning it, at least on the big screen. Turning into Feyd-Rautha was no easy feat but he didn't pull a 2007 Britney. Instead, the committed actor sat in the makeup chair for hours to ditch his hair and eyebrows and sport some unappealing black teeth.