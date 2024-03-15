Did Justin And Hailey Bieber Sign A Prenup Before They Got Married?
The issue of whether to draft a prenup agreement was a big deal ahead of Justin and Hailey Bieber's 2018 secret civil wedding — and it continues to be. No one ties the knot thinking of splitting up, but divorce is a common reality, arguably even more so in showbiz. As a pop icon, Justin's every move has been speculated about and his marriage is no different. Fans and haters alike have been looking for signs that Justin and Hailey's marriage won't last for years.
But divorce speculation grew markedly in 2023, when fans noticed Hailey hadn't been including her husband much in her Instagram posts, unlike Justin, who continued to frequently post photos of her. "Why his insta post is all hailey and haileys all herself," one Instagram user commented on a January 30 picture of the two. Rumors continued to run rampant and even intensified with the help of none other than Hailey's own father.
In late February, Stephen Baldwin reshared a post featuring Justin to his Instagram Stories paired with a message that did the Biebers no favors. "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord," the original reel read. Hailey seemingly denied the rumors of relationship drama and shared a sweet birthday tribute to Justin on March 1. But if Justin and Hailey are on the verge of divorce, the issue of their prenup will undoubtedly come back. The issue is, they don't actually have one.
Justin Bieber reportedly has regrets over prenup decision
Justin and Hailey Bieber wasted no time taking their relationship to the next level. They got engaged a month into their relationship and walked into a courthouse to sign their marriage certificate two months after that, in September 2018. In their rush to get married, Justin and Hailey forewent a prenup agreement to determine who would get what if divorce was in their cards, Us Weekly reported. However, they originally intended to get one.
According to TMZ, Justin and Hailey asked their lawyers to draft one the day they got married. But when the lawyers told them something like that couldn't be done the day of, the lovebirds moved on with their plans regardless. Apparently, everyone who works for Bieber had one of the busiest days of their professional lives when he decided to walk into that courthouse. "They didn't tell anyone on their teams what was going on and his people have been frantically trying to get his business affairs and finances in order," a source told The U.K. Sun after the wedding.
His people apparently aren't the only ones who worry about it. Justin, whose net worth of $300 million far exceeds Hailey's $20 million, reportedly admitted to regretting the decision in therapy sessions he sought to treat his depression. "[Justin has] brought up that he's scared he doesn't have a prenup," a source told Us Weekly in 2019. Hopefully it won't come to that, but Justin sure has a lot to lose.
Justin and Hailey Bieber have been open about their struggles
Justin and Hailey Bieber both have discussed the issues they encountered in their marriage. In 2020, Justin revealed he felt disappointment after realizing marrying Hailey was no magic cure. "I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't," he told Apple Music's Ebro Darden. He also admitted he struggled to open up fully to Hailey. "The first year of marriage was really tough ... There was just lack of trust," he told GQ in 2021.
Hailey has also been candid about the struggles of married life. "Marriage is hard ... It's really effing hard," she said in a joint Vogue interview with Justin in 2019. Justin, for his part, shared his lack of trust in Hailey stemmed from previous trauma, and that she was helping him become more trusting. "We've been working through stuff. And it's great, right?" he asked his wife during the interview, disclosing they had been working with a marriage counselor.
However, Justin's past issues and insecurities may be interfering with the health of his marriage. In February, a source told InTouch: "Justin is clingy and he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological well-being." The insider also detailed Hailey and Justin have been on different growth curves. "Hailey's grown into a strong individual ... whereas Justin has been babied his whole life."