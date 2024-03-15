Did Justin And Hailey Bieber Sign A Prenup Before They Got Married?

The issue of whether to draft a prenup agreement was a big deal ahead of Justin and Hailey Bieber's 2018 secret civil wedding — and it continues to be. No one ties the knot thinking of splitting up, but divorce is a common reality, arguably even more so in showbiz. As a pop icon, Justin's every move has been speculated about and his marriage is no different. Fans and haters alike have been looking for signs that Justin and Hailey's marriage won't last for years.

But divorce speculation grew markedly in 2023, when fans noticed Hailey hadn't been including her husband much in her Instagram posts, unlike Justin, who continued to frequently post photos of her. "Why his insta post is all hailey and haileys all herself," one Instagram user commented on a January 30 picture of the two. Rumors continued to run rampant and even intensified with the help of none other than Hailey's own father.

In late February, Stephen Baldwin reshared a post featuring Justin to his Instagram Stories paired with a message that did the Biebers no favors. "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord," the original reel read. Hailey seemingly denied the rumors of relationship drama and shared a sweet birthday tribute to Justin on March 1. But if Justin and Hailey are on the verge of divorce, the issue of their prenup will undoubtedly come back. The issue is, they don't actually have one.