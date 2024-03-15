What Does Piers Morgan Know About Kate Middleton? His Take Raises More Red Flags
Piers Morgan is sparking even more concern about Kate Middleton. The British journalist weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Princess of Wales, and what he said was a bit alarming. Morgan began by discussing the now-famous edited Mother's Day photo posted by Kensington Palace. Following public debate about the evidence of image tampering, Middleton tweeted a bizarre excuse that she'd decided to "experiment with editing" for the photo, but Morgan was not buying this story.
Talking about the edited photo with OK Magazine, Morgan asked, "Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" Morgan was referring to the lack of a ring on Kate's hand in the photo, which only fueled affair rumors. The journalist is just as confused as the public, suggesting that there's a good chance Kate is fine, but there could be something wrong, and the palace might be "hiding something."
After touching on the photoshop conspiracy theories, Morgan said something that has raised concerns. He said, "I've been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening. I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us — we're not there."
Does Piers Morgan know something we don't?
Piers Morgan didn't elaborate on the information he claimed to have received, but for those worried about Kate Middleton, it has only made them more concerned about the Princess of Wales.
It's the question that has taken the world by storm — where is Kate? The royal has not made an official appearance since Christmas Day in 2023, having undergone a "planned abdominal surgery" in January 2024. Kate's disappearance from the public eye has become all anyone can talk about. The internet has gone crazy speculating about what could have caused Kate to disappear. Some have suggested that there's a serious health issue going on, and others have said she has gone into hiding due to rumors that Prince William had an affair with British model Rose Hanbury.
Kensington Palace has not helped douse any of the speculation — in fact, they have only fueled it even more, especially after dropping the first official photo of Kate since her surgery. In March 2024, the palace released a photo of Kate alongside her three children in honor of U.K. Mother's Day. But after taking a closer look at the image, people noticed that it was clearly photoshopped, and it was removed from major news outlets. The conversation around Kate has not died down since, and Morgan's latest take is only making it more of a hot topic.