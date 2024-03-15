What Does Piers Morgan Know About Kate Middleton? His Take Raises More Red Flags

Piers Morgan is sparking even more concern about Kate Middleton. The British journalist weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Princess of Wales, and what he said was a bit alarming. Morgan began by discussing the now-famous edited Mother's Day photo posted by Kensington Palace. Following public debate about the evidence of image tampering, Middleton tweeted a bizarre excuse that she'd decided to "experiment with editing" for the photo, but Morgan was not buying this story.

Talking about the edited photo with OK Magazine, Morgan asked, "Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" Morgan was referring to the lack of a ring on Kate's hand in the photo, which only fueled affair rumors. The journalist is just as confused as the public, suggesting that there's a good chance Kate is fine, but there could be something wrong, and the palace might be "hiding something."

After touching on the photoshop conspiracy theories, Morgan said something that has raised concerns. He said, "I've been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening. I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us — we're not there."