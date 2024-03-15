How Travis Kelce Really Feels About Odell Beckham Jr. Joining The Kansas City Chiefs

Odell Beckham Jr. could potentially join Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, which would make for an awkward reunion between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift — the girlfriends of the two NFL stars. The wide receiver has been romantically linked to Kardashian since September 2023; the two were not photographed together until February when they were in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, and a source for Entertainment Tonight spotted the pair exchanging a brief kiss on the cheek. Beckham Jr. and Kardashian ignited more romance rumors when they left an Oscars after-party together on March 10.

Days later, Beckham Jr. was officially released by the Baltimore Ravens, which cleared the way for him to possibly join forces with Kelce and the Chiefs. Teams sought after the wideout, but following a couple of injury-plagued seasons, they were unwilling to pay a hefty price tag for his services. "Odell's wants are not meshing with teams right now and someone is going to have to break," a source told the Daily Mail on March 14, shortly after he was waived. Beckham Jr. wanted to join the Super Bowl champions, but it was not that simple. "He wants to join Kansas City but taking the best contract with the most money is Odell's current thought process," the insider added.

Previously, Kelce had weighed in on becoming teammates with Beckham Jr., but that was before he started to date Swift.