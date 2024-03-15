How Travis Kelce Really Feels About Odell Beckham Jr. Joining The Kansas City Chiefs
Odell Beckham Jr. could potentially join Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, which would make for an awkward reunion between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift — the girlfriends of the two NFL stars. The wide receiver has been romantically linked to Kardashian since September 2023; the two were not photographed together until February when they were in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, and a source for Entertainment Tonight spotted the pair exchanging a brief kiss on the cheek. Beckham Jr. and Kardashian ignited more romance rumors when they left an Oscars after-party together on March 10.
Days later, Beckham Jr. was officially released by the Baltimore Ravens, which cleared the way for him to possibly join forces with Kelce and the Chiefs. Teams sought after the wideout, but following a couple of injury-plagued seasons, they were unwilling to pay a hefty price tag for his services. "Odell's wants are not meshing with teams right now and someone is going to have to break," a source told the Daily Mail on March 14, shortly after he was waived. Beckham Jr. wanted to join the Super Bowl champions, but it was not that simple. "He wants to join Kansas City but taking the best contract with the most money is Odell's current thought process," the insider added.
Previously, Kelce had weighed in on becoming teammates with Beckham Jr., but that was before he started to date Swift.
Travis Kelce wanted Odell Beckham Jr. as a teammate
In the past, Travis Kelce and Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to be a possibly perfect fit as teammates. At the 2016 Super Bowl, the tight end and wide receiver performed a synchronized celebration dance after a touchdown. Years later, in October 2022, Kelce was excited by the rumors of Beckham Jr. joining the Kansas City Chiefs. "I want them to come true," he said on his "New Heights" podcast at the time. "I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility ... but I think something's in the air," Kelce added. Beckham Jr. did not join the team, but the following season more rumors circulated that the receiver could become a Chief. That time around, Kelce was not as hopeful. "I get it Odell, D-Hop [DeAndre Hopkins] top-tier guys ... We don't have very much, I don't think," he said on a March 2023 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. Rumors about Beckham joining the team in 2024 were complicated not only by money, but by the history between the players' girlfriends.
Tension between Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, and Beckham Jr.'s rumored sweetheart, Kim Kardashian, dated back to 2016 (more on that in a bit). During the 2024 Super Bowl, Swift had a star-studded luxury suite to watch her beau play. At the time, TMZ compared the pop star's suite to Kardashian's lackluster luxury box, while mentioning the bad blood. Even though the beef was old, there were signs Swift and Kardashian were still feuding.
Why Taylor Swift is still upset
The drama between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian dates back to 2016 when the reality star's then-husband, Kanye West, released the song "Famous" with the lyrics "I made that b***h famous" directed at Swift. Kardashian claimed the "Bad Blood" singer had pre-approved the controversial lyrics. In July 2016, the SKIMS honcho released video of a secretly recorded phone conversation between Swift and West. "I mean, I don't think anybody would listen to that and be like, 'Oh, that's a real diss,'" Swift said in the clips posted to Snapchat (via People). That led to Swift enduring major backlash for claiming she had not given West the greenlight for the lyrics. Four years later, in March 2020, the full recorded phone call leaked, and Kardashian tweeted that she felt vindicated.
By December 2021, Kardashian appeared to finally end her feud with Swift when she extended an olive branch. During an interview with Bari Weiss, "The Kardashians" star heaped praise on the singer's catalog as "super cute and catchy."
All had not been forgiven however, as Swift later denounced Kardashian's behavior. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Swift told Time in December 2023. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before," she added. Swift would likely not rush to reunite with Kardashian at a Kansas City Chiefs game.