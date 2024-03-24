What Sally Field Really Blames For Her Split From Burt Reynolds

Sally Field and Burt Reynolds may have been together for several years, but according to the "Steel Magnolias" alum, they weren't exactly the happiest years of her life. Far from it, as she's said that while she cared for him, their relationship wasn't particularly healthy. In fact, she's said that Reynolds could be incredibly unkind.

Field and Reynold's complicated relationship began when they worked on the film "Smokey and the Bandit" in 1977. They certainly were a high-profile match, and were regularly photographed out and about together. However, their relationship wasn't to be a lengthy one. The pair parted ways in 1981.

In the years since their split, Reynolds made no secret of the fact that he wanted to reconcile with his Oscar-winner ex. He shared that he'd done several things to try and convince her in a 2018 interview with Conan O'Brien, which occurred a few months before Reynolds' death. "I do silly things. I drop her notes and postcards, and things like that. I'm going to start sending money," he joked. Asked by the host if he believed she was "the one that got away," he responded with a resounding yes. Well, he woofed but told O'Brien it was the same thing.

Field's response? "Well, yeah," she quipped in an interview with Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Interview" (via Entertainment Weekly). Big yikes. However, based on what Field has shared about their relationship, we're not exactly surprised by her sentiments.