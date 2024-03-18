Rose Hanbury's Family Ties To The Royals Don't Help Those William Affair Rumors

In the midst of Catherine, the Princess of Wales' disappearance, an old rumor of Prince William and Rose Hanbury's affair exploded, and it was further spurred on by the Marchioness of Cholmondeley's close relationship with the royal family. The affair allegations began in 2019 when outlets reported a supposed falling out between Hanbury and Kate Middleton, who were close friends. As reported by the Daily Mail, the two considered suing the publications that'd written about the rift but decided against it.

The same year, InTouch Weekly published a report about William, the Prince of Wales and Hanbury's alleged affair, according to the Daily Beast. At the time, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis and when she reportedly approached her husband about the rumor, he brushed it off. Kate supposedly pressured William to ice out Hanbury and in an attempt to stop the rumors, the Palace put legal pressure on the publications, and the reports have since been deleted. Although the royals have adamantly denied there was no rift, the two friends have not been seen side-by-side since. However, Hanbury is still well within their inner circle and she had a special role during King Charles III's coronation.