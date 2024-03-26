Obama's Letter To His Supposed Ex Once Caused A Big Stir About His Sexuality

Barack Obama is used to being the subject of gossip and conjecture. The most famous unsubstantiated rumor of all is the Obama birthplace conspiracy, which, despite being debunked multiple times, persists to this day within some circles. Still, the rumor mill went into overdrive in August 2023 when a letter, purported to be from Obama to his ex-girlfriend, surfaced, seeming to cast doubt on his sexuality.

The letter's existence was first revealed in David Garrow's 2017 biography, "Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama." The author claimed he'd obtained copies of Obama's love letters from three former girlfriends. One of the exes was Alex McNear, whom Obama met in 1982 while studying at Occidental College in Los Angeles, California. "When Alex showed me the letters from Barack, she redacted one paragraph in one of them and just said, 'It's about homosexuality,'" Garrow claimed in an interview with Tablet Mag in August 2023.

The contents of the redacted paragraph remained a mystery until the New York Post obtained the original letter 10 days later. In it, Obama supposedly wrote of his fantasy of "mak[ing] love to men daily but in the imagination." The letter's authenticity was not established, but that didn't stop the speculation about Obama's sexuality.