Prince William Had More Than One Rumored Affair

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. If rumors are to be believed, that's certainly the case with King Charles III and his son, William, Prince of Wales. If the gossip is true, though, William has managed to one-up his father by a considerable margin.

Since Catherine, Princess of Wales mysteriously dropped off the public radar, speculation has been rife. Many believe the narrative around Kate's health scare doesn't ring true. There's a range of unsubstantiated theories regarding the real reason she's gone underground, including claims that Kate's hospital stay was way more serious than reported, that she had a hysterectomy, and that she's undergone plastic surgery procedures.

However, when William and Kate released a Mother's Day photo of her and their kids, another supposition sprung up — and it's spreading like wildfire. Eyebrows were raised when the major photo agencies in the U.K. and U.S. pulled the photo, denouncing it as doctored, forcing Kate to issue an apology. Still, royal watchers focused more on Kate's missing wedding ring than her dodgy Photoshop skills, and speculation swirled that William had cheated.

He apparently has form — William is rumored to have had an affair with Kate's now-ex-best friend, Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, in 2019. It led to haters on X, formerly known as Twitter, dubbing Hanbury "Camilla 2.0." Christopher Andersen's book "Brothers and Wives" added fuel to the cheating fire with the claim that William had also continued seeing his ex-girlfriend Jessica Craig after becoming involved with Kate in September 2001.