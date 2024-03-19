Kate Middleton's Farm Shop Outing Has Royal Fans Skeptical Over One Detail

Kate Middleton's latest outing hasn't fully convinced fans that the Princess of Wales is okay after her "planned abdominal surgery." If anything, it has only raised more concerns, especially after royal watchers noticed a significant detail in the viral video.

TMZ dropped this video of Kate, reportedly taken on March 16, 2024, in which Kate can be seen walking alongside Prince William at a local farmers market in Windsor. The Sun spoke with witnesses at the farmers market who had nothing but positive things to say about Kate's outing. Sources said Kate looked "happy, relaxed and healthy." Kate's whereabouts have become a hot topic, considering the royal has been out of the public eye since Christmas after having abdominal surgery in January 2024. Wild theories have surrounded Kate's whereabouts, and if you thought this new clip would end the speculation surrounding Kate, it has not.

The video has only fueled theories, as many believe the clip was taken months ago. The reason this theory gained momentum is because royal fans noticed Christmas decorations in the background. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) pointed out that you can see what appears to be Christmas wreaths and lights hanging up on the buildings behind Kate and William. "I am truly concerned about #KateMiddleton," they wrote. "Apparently, these pics were not taken on the weekend. Usually, the Christmas lights and decorations are only up until the end of January."