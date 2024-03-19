Kate Middleton's Farm Shop Outing Has Royal Fans Skeptical Over One Detail
Kate Middleton's latest outing hasn't fully convinced fans that the Princess of Wales is okay after her "planned abdominal surgery." If anything, it has only raised more concerns, especially after royal watchers noticed a significant detail in the viral video.
TMZ dropped this video of Kate, reportedly taken on March 16, 2024, in which Kate can be seen walking alongside Prince William at a local farmers market in Windsor. The Sun spoke with witnesses at the farmers market who had nothing but positive things to say about Kate's outing. Sources said Kate looked "happy, relaxed and healthy." Kate's whereabouts have become a hot topic, considering the royal has been out of the public eye since Christmas after having abdominal surgery in January 2024. Wild theories have surrounded Kate's whereabouts, and if you thought this new clip would end the speculation surrounding Kate, it has not.
The video has only fueled theories, as many believe the clip was taken months ago. The reason this theory gained momentum is because royal fans noticed Christmas decorations in the background. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) pointed out that you can see what appears to be Christmas wreaths and lights hanging up on the buildings behind Kate and William. "I am truly concerned about #KateMiddleton," they wrote. "Apparently, these pics were not taken on the weekend. Usually, the Christmas lights and decorations are only up until the end of January."
Royal fans go off on new conspiracy theory surrounding Kate
The internet is going off on the theory that the latest video of Kate Middleton at a farmer's market in Windsor was taken months ago. One X user is hoping that someone can debunk the theory that the video is from a while back, and they have a strategy as to how. They said, "Need someone to go to that farm shop where 'Kate and William' have been filmed shopping and hold up today's date in the exact same spot so we can see if, like the video, it still has the Christmas decorations up on March 18th." Others have only added to the speculation that the clip of Kate was taken a while ago with their own thorough observations.
One social media user pointed out that the huts, where the Christmas decorations were hanging, should be a reason for concern. "So I have noticed that those 'Christmas huts' arrived at around November in Windsor Farm Shop as they weren't there September," they said, "so either the shop kept the huts up till March this year or the video was taken between November/December/January festive period #KateMiddleton." However, another person tweeted that the huts and Christmas decorations are still up as of March 2024, so perhaps the latest video of Kate is real. Either way, we don't see the disturbing theories surrounding Kate dying down any time soon, as they continue to take over the world.