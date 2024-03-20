Barron Trump's 18th Birthday Sparks Brutal Comparisons To Obama Sisters

An insensitive comment about Barron Trump when he turned 18 years old caused a maelstrom online as people debated the treatment of not only Donald Trump's son, but Barack Obama's daughters. The youngest son of Donald turned the age of majority on March 20 and had a low-key birthday with no major parties, or no announcements from his parents on social media. Even though he has shied from the limelight, many have been obsessed with Barron's personal life.

Former NBC executive Mike Sington mentioned the teenager's birthday in a since-deleted tweet that had Trump supporters up in arms. "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now," Sington wrote on X, formerly Twitter (via Newsweek). After taking the tweet down, Sington explained the post. "I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press," he told Newsweek. Sington's tweet brought on a strong reaction from conservative-leaning X users. "So now they want to go after Barron Trump on his birthday?" one wrote on X. "[Y]our creepy obsession with him started well before today's tweet," an X user replied to Sington.

The discussion surrounding the treatment of Donald's son, led to discourse about Sasha Obama and Malia Obama's personal lives. "If Barron Trump didn't do anything wrong, leave him alone. Just like y'all need to leave Sasha and Malia alone. It's simple," one X user chimed in. That harkened back to when conservatives had some ugly moments discussing the Obama sisters during their father's presidency.