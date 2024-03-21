What Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin's Relationship Is Really Like

Navigating Donald Trump's favor is like walking a tightrope: shower him with compliments, and you're golden; cross him, even slightly, and you're out in the cold. However, Vladimir Putin seems to play by different rules in Trump's playbook, maintaining his spot in the good graces, seemingly immune to doing any wrong.

Trump's thoughts on Putin have sparked debate. He regularly gushes about the Russian president, often while criticizing the USA. "Yesterday reporters asked me if I thought President Putin was smart," Trump told the CPAC crowd in February 2022. "I said, 'Of course he's smart.' To which I was greeted with, 'Oh, that's such a terrible thing to say.' The problem is not that Putin is smart; the real problem is that our leaders are dumb."

Even when Putin disses him, Trump refuses to criticize the politician or label him with a nasty nickname. Putin told a reporter from Russian state television in February 2024 (via Associated Press) that he favors President Joe Biden over Trump because Biden is "more experienced, more predictable, he's a politician of the old formation." For many, that would result in the kiss of death. But not when it comes to Putin. Trump told the crowd at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, that he was flattered by the remarks, claiming the former KGB intelligence officer "isn't a fan of mine actually." So, what is Trump and Putin's relationship like?