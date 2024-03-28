Kim Kardashian Reportedly Made A Fortune From Her Ray J Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian has done everything in her power to distance herself from the infamous sex tape that once loomed large over her career. The reality star turned beauty mogul has managed to build an empire since her humble beginnings as Paris Hilton's assistant and now stands at the helm of multiple businesses, including but not limited to shapewear brand Skims, fragrance brand KKW Fragrance, and beauty brand SKKN. She's also an aspiring lawyer working towards a law degree, and in 2022, she launched the private equity firm Skky Partners with the intent to invest in multiple consumer and media ventures. A girl with no talent, you say?

Critics argue that her success is only a byproduct of the fame brought about by the viral sex tape involving her and her ex-boyfriend Ray J, but according to the mom of four, it's actually quite the opposite. "I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me, being on a TV show. But being on a reality show, let alone a reality show girl with a sex tape, does not open doors," she clarified in a "The Kardashians" episode. "And so, I always felt like I had to work extra hard and harder to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past."

Despite all her achievements, Kardashian continued to face scrutiny over the sex tape incident. Ray J even insinuated that she knew about the leak, while a sex tape broker claimed that she had profited $20 million from the video.