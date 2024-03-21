Why Kim Kardashian Supposedly Has Bad Blood With Bianca Censori
Kanye "Ye" West's secret marriage to Bianca Censori caught everyone by surprise — including Kim Kardashian. She was just as baffled as the rest of us by the initial confusion regarding the legality of the December 2022 nuptials, just a month after Ye and Kim's divorce was finalized. "Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal," a source told HollywoodLife in January 2023.
But "The Kardashians" star was reportedly not losing sleep over it. "She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought," the insider noted. Kim was more preoccupied with settling into a healthy co-parenting relationship with Ye than with the status of her ex's love life. "Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids," the source added. However, Kim has showed she, at the very least, has opinions regarding how Ye and Censori live their lives.
In a November 2023 episode of the Hulu show, Kim made fun of the couple's decision to forgo chefs, nannies, and security, which her and Ye's oldest child, North, seemed to prefer. "They make their own food. That is amazing that you make Ramen. You boil water and pour it onto some noodles,'" she mocked in a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian. The reality is that Kim had known Censori for quite some time — and reportedly disliked her from the beginning.
Kim Kardashian sensed Kanye West's attraction for Bianca Censori
Kanye West was pretty familiar with Bianca Censori during his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Censori started working as an architectural designer for Yeezy in 2020, and Kim reportedly sensed there was chemistry between them. "Kim hates her," a source told Page Six in January 2023. But nothing seems to have effectively happened to cause Kim to dislike Censori beyond attributes the Australian architect can't control. "She's pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls," the insider added.
Censori, for her part, is said to have issues with Kim's disparaging remarks about their lifestyle on TV. "Bianca thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on 'The Kardashians and, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids' safety in jeopardy," a source told the Daily Mail, referring specifically about Kardashian's claims the couple lived with no security. Ye's new wife believes Kardashian oversteps way too often. "[Censori wants Kardashian to] step back and mind her own business," the source said.
But things seem to have cooled down between the two. In March, Kardashian and Censori came together to support Ye at his San Francisco's 'Vultures 2' listening event, which featured North. The pair stood together — in the company of the West children and Censori's mother and sister — and could be seen chatting throughout the event, looking pretty comfortable around each other. At one point, Censori and Kardashian even exchanged a hug. It sure looks like they're at least trying.
Kim Kardashian is putting her children first
To some, Kim Kardashian's interaction with Bianca Censori means she's putting the kids first. "I think Kim Kardashian's made it very clear that she will prioritize her children's relationship with their father over her relationship with him. And here we see her doing it again," sources told the Mirror following the "Vultures 2" event. Kardashian may make fun of Kanye West's lifestyle, but she goes out of her way to ensure North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm have a positive relationship with their father.
Following their divorce, Kardashian continued to invite Ye over. "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship," a source told E! News in December 2022. Kardashian hasn't seemingly tried to keep her children from bonding with Censori. In June 2023, North was seen holding hands and talking with her stepmother, Page Six showed.
Kardashian does seem to have an issue with Censori's unrecognizable makeover and increasingly revealing outfits. "Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," an insider told the Daily Mail in March. As hard as co-parenting with Ye is, Kardashian wants her children to have what she had growing up. "I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids," she said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast in 2022.