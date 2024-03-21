Why Kim Kardashian Supposedly Has Bad Blood With Bianca Censori

Kanye "Ye" West's secret marriage to Bianca Censori caught everyone by surprise — including Kim Kardashian. She was just as baffled as the rest of us by the initial confusion regarding the legality of the December 2022 nuptials, just a month after Ye and Kim's divorce was finalized. "Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal," a source told HollywoodLife in January 2023.

But "The Kardashians" star was reportedly not losing sleep over it. "She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought," the insider noted. Kim was more preoccupied with settling into a healthy co-parenting relationship with Ye than with the status of her ex's love life. "Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids," the source added. However, Kim has showed she, at the very least, has opinions regarding how Ye and Censori live their lives.

In a November 2023 episode of the Hulu show, Kim made fun of the couple's decision to forgo chefs, nannies, and security, which her and Ye's oldest child, North, seemed to prefer. "They make their own food. That is amazing that you make Ramen. You boil water and pour it onto some noodles,'" she mocked in a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian. The reality is that Kim had known Censori for quite some time — and reportedly disliked her from the beginning.