Strange Things About Jamie Lynn Spears' Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson give off those picture-perfect vibes, but a closer look reveals a few quirks in the tapestry of their marriage.

Jamie Lynn made headlines when she tied the knot with Watson in New Orleans on March 14, 2014. Front and center at the ceremony was Jamie Lynn's oldest daughter, Maddie, whom she shares with her former fiancé Casey Aldridge. Watson has since said that he knew Jamie Lynn was the one when he fell in love with her and Maddie. "I couldn't not be a part of her or Maddie's life," he confessed in the 2016 TLC special, "Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out." Following the ceremony, the couple celebrated with a reception at the Audubon Tea Room. And just in case you were wondering, yes, her big sis, Britney Spears, and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, were in attendance, along with Britney's boyfriend at the time, David Lucado.

As you may recall, Watson popped the big question more than a year earlier, in March 2013. Shortly after Jamie Lynn shared the news in a since-deleted Instagram post, her big sister Britney immediately gave the happy couple her blessing on X, formerly Twitter. "So excited and happy for my sister, congrats @jamielynnspears — love you," she tweeted. Years later, on April 11, 2018, the couple welcomed another daughter named Ivey Joan. Despite their seemingly normal family, here are a few strange things about their marriage.