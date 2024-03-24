Why Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck's First Marriage Reportedly Didn't Last

Tom Selleck has always been a family man. The actor, best known for his starring roles on "Magnum, P.I." and "Blue Bloods," has been married to wife Jillie Mack since 1987, and is a proud dad to two kids, Kevin and Hannah Selleck. Previously, he revealed that the reason he quit "Magnum, P.I." in 1988 — for which he won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1985 — was to focus on building his own family with his wife. "I knew if I wanted a family, it was time to move on," he explained, as quoted by Closer Weekly. "As good as this business has been to me, that's not what life is about. Life is about more important things," he stressed.

Although he's been in the limelight for nearly six decades, Selleck considers himself as a fairly private person who cherishes his time with family more than anything else. "It's always about them," he told People in 2020. In 2014, he opened up to GQ about how his marriage to Mack has evolved over the years. "It just grows more, kind of, satisfying. You become true, I think, partners," he said.

Selleck has been married once before; in 1971, he tied the knot with model and actress Jacqueline Ray, but they ended up splitting in 1979, after almost a decade of marriage. Speaking with People in 1982, the actor described their divorce as "one of the greatest sorrows of my life," as he strived for a lifelong union with his ex-wife. But alas, it just wasn't meant to be.