What We Know About Lupita Nyong'o And Selema Masekela's Split

For years, Lupita Nyong'o was notorious for keeping her personal and dating life under very tight wraps, but that all changed when she met Selema Masekela. The "12 Years a Slave" star confirmed her relationship with the sports commentator via Instagram in December 2022, per People, posting a clip of the pair trying on different outfits to the beat of Iniko and Reuel Williams' "The King's Affirmation." Little was known about their relationship, except for the fact that Masekela seemed to harbor a longtime crush on Nyong'o based on a series of tweets he shared back in 2016. "Hypothetically speaking of course...let's say you're seated behind Lupita Nyong'o on an airplane, what would be your opening line?" Masekela wrote (via Elle). "Anyone comes up with a good opener for me... send em. Cause I'm really sittin' right behind her on this flight. #stumped."

As for Nyong'o, the Kenyan-born actor made no secret of her love for her new beau either, often sharing photos and tributes to the South African host throughout their relationship. When celebrating Masekela's birthday in August 2023, Nyong'O thanked the universe for bringing "this Sunshine Human" into her world. "Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate," she added, per People. "Happy Birthday, mi amor!" Unfortunately, by October 2023, the pair had broken up; in a lengthy statement on social media, Nyong'o confirmed that she and Masekela had split after just less than a year together.