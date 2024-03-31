Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Transformation Has Us Stunned

It's no secret that Kelly Clarkson has gone through many ups and downs in her weight loss journey. Since winning the first season of "American Idol" in 2002, Clarkson has been candid about struggling with her body image and the pressure of living up to Hollywood's impossible beauty standards. "I was the biggest girl," she previously told Ellen DeGeneres of her time on "American Idol," adding, "I wasn't big, but people would call me big ... I've kind of always gotten that."

In 2020, Clarkson explained to Glamour how being thin has only made her more vulnerable to criticism about her body, if anything. "I felt more pressure from people actually when I was thin," the "Breakaway" singer said, adding that she used to be so skinny to the point of almost being sick. "It was more of magazines shoved in front of you and, 'This is what you're competing with' and we've got to compete with it," she said. "I can't compete with that."

Through the years, the Emmy-winning talk show host has also been significantly open about her weight loss journey as well, telling "Today" in 2018 that she'd lost a whopping 37 pounds after being diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease and a thyroid condition in 2006. However, for Clarkson, the weight loss was just a bonus. "For me, it wasn't [about] the weight," she said. "It was 'I'm not on my medicine anymore.'" Clarkson's stunning weight loss transformation in recent years has left us in awe.