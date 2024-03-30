Why Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy Stopped Drinking Alcohol

"Vanderpump Rules" star and DJ James Kennedy has struggled with alcohol addiction during much of his time on the hit show, but he's taken major steps towards remaining sober. During previous seasons of the Bravo hit, Kennedy's drinking impacted his behavior and relationships with his cast mates, partners, and fans. It wasn't until the British native was temporarily booted from his job at SUR, after going on an alcohol-fueled, body-shaming rampage against his co-star, Kate Maloney, that he realized he needed to change.

"There's a darkness inside me that comes out. Seriously, I'm never touching another drop of alcohol again," Kennedy pleaded with his boss, Lisa Vanderpump, during an emotional conversation about the future of his job (via People). Ultimately, Vanderpump dismissed Kennedy from his lucrative DJing role, but some good eventually came out of the setback. In 2021, Kennedy proudly announced that he had been sober since 2019. "IM 2 YEARS SOBER TODAY," posted Kennedy in a since-deleted Instagram post (via E! News!).

The reality star also thanked his supporters for sticking with him through his journey, adding, "Here's to many more years alcohol free #forlife (to anyone struggling trust me the light at the end is brighter then anything I could [have] imagined. and if I can do it you can too)." In the years since Kennedy has, at times, struggled to maintain his sobriety — including during Season 10 of "VPR." However, as of March 2024, he's abstaining from alcohol completely. And his motivation may surprise you.