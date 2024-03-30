Why Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy Stopped Drinking Alcohol
"Vanderpump Rules" star and DJ James Kennedy has struggled with alcohol addiction during much of his time on the hit show, but he's taken major steps towards remaining sober. During previous seasons of the Bravo hit, Kennedy's drinking impacted his behavior and relationships with his cast mates, partners, and fans. It wasn't until the British native was temporarily booted from his job at SUR, after going on an alcohol-fueled, body-shaming rampage against his co-star, Kate Maloney, that he realized he needed to change.
"There's a darkness inside me that comes out. Seriously, I'm never touching another drop of alcohol again," Kennedy pleaded with his boss, Lisa Vanderpump, during an emotional conversation about the future of his job (via People). Ultimately, Vanderpump dismissed Kennedy from his lucrative DJing role, but some good eventually came out of the setback. In 2021, Kennedy proudly announced that he had been sober since 2019. "IM 2 YEARS SOBER TODAY," posted Kennedy in a since-deleted Instagram post (via E! News!).
The reality star also thanked his supporters for sticking with him through his journey, adding, "Here's to many more years alcohol free #forlife (to anyone struggling trust me the light at the end is brighter then anything I could [have] imagined. and if I can do it you can too)." In the years since Kennedy has, at times, struggled to maintain his sobriety — including during Season 10 of "VPR." However, as of March 2024, he's abstaining from alcohol completely. And his motivation may surprise you.
Scandoval helped him to get sober
James Kennedy didn't gain as much career collateral from the "Scandoval" controversy as his "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Ariana Madix, who's been flying high since leaving Tom Sandoval in the dust. However, the drama stemming from Raquel Leviss' and Sandoval's shocking affair encouraged Kennedy to get his personal life in order and to try his hand at sobriety once more. As the Bravolebrity relayed during a Season 11 episode of "VPR," the situation birthed intense emotions inside of him that bled into his relationship.
"Obviously when the Tom and Raquel stuff happened a lot of emotions were flowing," Kennedy confessed at the time (via ET). Unfortunately, the DJ and his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber, fought over his feelings about the situation. "What does it start with? Comments on Instagram? Was it about Tom and Raquel?" wondered Kennedy aloud. "Was it about me showing too much emotion about Tom and Raquel?" Lewber eventually left Kennedy for two nights to stay at a friend's house, forcing him to confront his demons.
As the reality star reasoned, " I don't want to be an alcoholic 40-year-old that loses everything." In February 2024, Lewber confirmed to The U.S. Sun that Kennedy had been sober since the previous April, and their connection was significantly stronger as a result. "I think that at the end of the day, our relationship was so good, but the only thing holding us back was his drinking," she acknowledged. "It wasn't cute."
Kennedy is technically 'California sober'
He may have had some missteps with his sobriety, but thankfully James Kennedy has consistently had the support of his "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Lala Kent, who also dealt with alcohol addiction and has worked hard to maintain her sobriety. Kent reached the five-year mark in October 2023. "I've been sober for 5 years today," she wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. "On this day I replay my rock bottom moment. All the details of what happened on this day. Waking up, admitting I was powerless, and for the first time in many years seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
Unsurprisingly, the "Give Them Lala" podcast host reacted strongly when Kennedy experienced setbacks with alcohol, including during a Season 10 event at Lisa Vanderpump's house. She also spoke out against him after learning that Kennedy had traded alcohol for weed in 2019. "I'm with a lot of incredible men and women who do everything in their power to never pick up any sort of substance," Kent said during "Watch What Happens Live" (via People). "So to hear someone say, 'I'm California sober,' it doesn't sit right with me. Because I'm a person who only drank and smoked weed and almost lost my entire life."
In the Season 11 premiere, Kennedy confirmed he was "California sober" once more, arguing, "It just makes my day better," (via Us Weekly). Only time will tell if it ends up being an issue.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).